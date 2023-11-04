This EV Startup Was Going to Revolutionize Making Cars — Now, It’s on Life Support techcrunch

The arrival was planned eight years ago to make electric vehicle production “radically more efficient”. So far, its plans to abandon gigafactories for local microfactories have proven to be nothing.

Arrival promoted how its automated microfactories will simultaneously produce electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers, and buses for the UK, Italy and California. The last 15 months present a different story. The company laid off workers four times, reduced production targets and shut down its Uber car and bus programs. It’s even struggling to meet the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filing requirements. The company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, causing it to fall out of compliance with the Nasdaq exchange. If Arrival fails to appeal, Nasdaq will suspend trading of its ordinary shares on November 9.

Arrival, which went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in the high-flying meme stock days of 2021, has little hope of realizing its goals.

Before its first SPAC, Arrival started life in secret. Will this one also die like this?

Arrival’s next earnings report may shed light on how much gas it has left. Still, since the company failed to share its September financial report, and did not respond to TechCrunch’s requests for comment, we’ve turned back the clock ourselves to put Arrival’s current situation in context. Here’s why Arrival, a company that debuted on Nasdaq at a valuation of $13 billion, has shrunk to a market capitalization of less than $20 million in the last 15 months.

retrenchment

The layoffs first hit Arrival in July 2022, when the company said it would cut its workforce by 30%. According to the Financial Times, Arrival had 2,700 employees in the UK, EU and US at the time. According to that math, the company will lay off more than 800 people.

At the time, Hyundai-, BlackRock- and UPS-backed startups weren’t alone — Tesla and Rivian also announced significant layoffs around this time. Collectively, automakers blamed the impending recession, rising interest rates, inflation, pandemic, supply chain issues, etc. for the lost jobs.

‘Major Accomplishments’

In August 2022, Arrival founder and CEO Denis Sverdlov looked back at the second quarter and noted “major achievements” including EU certification for its van and bus and “successful internal tests”. […] On public roads.” The CEO said Arrival would produce EVs in its first microfactory in a matter of weeks – a moment he said would “fundamentally change the automotive industry.” Sverdlov also reiterated that Arrival would be producing EVs that year. Will deliver its first vehicles to UPS, and begin US production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023.

The company will deliver on at least one of those promises.

Reported cash arrivals at the end of Q2 2022 were $513 million. The publicly traded firm said it would raise an additional $300 million from investors through a stock offering at market based on its share price. For context, Arrival opened on August 1 at $77 per share.

first microfactory van

By the end of September 2022, Arrival celebrated its first microfactory-built van. Reaching this milestone was “much more difficult than we initially imagined,” Sverdlov said. The announcement also included the news that everything coming in 2022 will use “constant testing, validation, and quality assurance.” Will be used for control” – and will not be sold to customers.

Arrival initially said it would deliver 10,000 EVs to UPS “from 2020 to 2024.” This change meant the company had just two years to reach that goal.

The big pivot to arrivals in the US comes just a month later, in October 2022.

U turn

Arrival’s share price continued to decline. By mid-October, it had fallen to about $35 per share. On October 20, the company announced that, “due to the current share price and daily trading volume,” it did not find the market offering “a reliable source of capital.” (So ​​much for that $300 million.)

To save its expansion plans in Charlotte, North Carolina – and take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act EV credits – Arrival abandoned its plans to expand production in the UK. The company said it would be “restructuring” to “focus resources on one family.” Vans Products.” That meant layoffs, and a pause on its bus and Uber-inspired electric car.

Arrival also had plans for a US factory in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the company said it would produce electric buses by the end of 2021. Arrival also received a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, on the condition that it create 240 jobs. and invest $45 million in the facility. If Arrival does not meet those commitments by Dec. 3, 2025, it “will be required to repay a prorated share of the disbursed grant funds,” S.C. Commerce Department spokesperson Alex Clark told TechCrunch over email.

It seems that Rock Hill has not produced a single bus yet. “The Arrival project in Rock Hill is not active,” York County Economic Development Director David Swenson clarified in a separate message to TechCrunch.

more layoffs

When Arrival reported its third-quarter results in early November 2022, it disclosed a loss of $310.3 million. (up from $30.6 million in the third quarter of last year). Sverdlov said the company would seek additional capital after a “challenging year”. The CEO argued that Arrival’s IP still gave it a “unique advantage in developing electric vehicles and quickly adapting to new market conditions.”

Arrival reiterated that it would be restructuring to extend its runway, which would lead to job cuts “mainly in the UK”. The company didn’t say how many jobs it would cut, but if we assume earlier disclosures and reports were accurate, the math says it eliminated about 300 roles during the third and fourth quarters of 2022, making About 1,600 employees remained.

Arvial told investors it would end the year with between $160M and $200M in cash, and warned that revenue wouldn’t come until 2024. The firm said the cash it has will fund the firm “in the third quarter of 2023.”

exchange

A few weeks later, Arrival’s wealthy, visionary founder/CEO stepped down. Sverdlov switched places with Arrival’s board chairman Peter Cuneo, who previously led Marvell and joined Arrival via a SPAC merger.

Arrival’s president and strategy head Avinash Rugubur also stepped down around the same time, “due to personal reasons”.

Arrival reiterated to investors that its “mission is to master a fundamentally more efficient method of making EVs”. “I am more committed than ever to ensuring the success of Arrival,” Sverdlov said in a statement to The Guardian. The company’s stock price fell to approximately $17 per share.

still more layoffs

By the end of January, Arrival appointed another CEO – its former digital boss Igor Torgov. The company said it would reduce its remaining workforce by half, to about 800 employees. Arrival said it has called on a consulting company called Teneo to help find funds. Soon after, it raised $50 million in equity from hedge fund, Antara Capital.

running out of cash

By March 2023, Arrival’s fiscal 2022 was looking even more dire. The company said it ended 2022 with $205 million in cash, and Hyundai executive Yunseong Hwang left the board.

In April, Arrival planned to merge with another blank-check company, or SPAC, to avoid bankruptcy. The deal values ​​Arrival at approximately $524 million. (Two years ago, Arrival was valued at about $13 billion on the Nasdaq.) In May, Arrival said it ended the first quarter of 2023 with $130 million in cash. According to Arrival’s CEO, the van was still a work in progress, with the goal being “production in 2024”. He said the planned SPAC deal “validates Arrival’s strategy.”

In early July, the reSPAC deal closed. Arrival’s stock price stood at about $2.60 per share.

unattainable vision

Arrival efforts in Charlotte are also in question.

Axios Charlotte reported in August 2023 that Arrival removed a sign from its offices, noting that they looked vacant. The company said it maintained a reduced presence in the city, adding that it was “committed to maintaining our North American headquarters in Charlotte.” The same month, Arrival announced it would report its Q2 2023 results “in early September”. It did not happen.

More layoffs followed in October, affecting “up to about 25%” of its workforce. Up to this point, Arrival’s lack of transparency left the size of its workforce unclear.

While researching this story, Arrival’s website was temporarily down for maintenance. According to a Reddit group dedicated to Arrival, the same thing happened about a week ago.

UPS confirmed that Arrival had not provided commercial production vehicles to the company as of early November. Arrival did not respond to repeated requests for information from TechCrunch.

Arrival raised nearly $1 billion to completely rethink how the auto industry makes cars. It presented its small local centers as the way to the future; An affordable, scalable approach to the next generation of EVs. Yet Arrival has not produced a single commercial production vehicle, and its market cap now sits at around $20 million.

