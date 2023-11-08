This European country is the worst in the world for excessive drinking, according to a new report

Romania and the UK were named as the next worst offenders in the developed world in the OECD’s list of worst drinkers.

Women and men in Denmark top the list of heaviest drinkers in a new health report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

About 37 percent of adults in Denmark reported binge drinking at least once a month.

The second-worst drinkers were in Romania (36 percent), followed by the United Kingdom and Luxembourg (35 percent), according to the 2023 Health at a Glance report released Tuesday.

Binge drinking, also known as heavy episodic drinking, is the consumption of at least 60 grams or more of pure alcohol on a single occasion.

This would be equivalent to no more than six standard drinks, such as six 10 cl glasses of wine or six 25 cl (half pint) beers.

On average, one in five adults in 29 OECD countries reported binge drinking at least once a month in 2019, the report said.

Turkey, Italy and Greece had the lowest numbers of binge drinkers.

Men are more likely to binge drink than women

The data showed that men were more likely than women to report binge drinking.

Men were the heaviest drinkers in Romania, Denmark and Luxembourg, while women were the heaviest drinkers in Denmark and the United Kingdom.

On average, 26 percent of men in OECD countries reported binge drinking at least once a month, compared to 12 percent of women.

The report said that across OECD countries, per capita alcohol consumption averaged 8.6 liters in 2021, down from 8.9 liters in 2011.

The highest consumption was in Latvia and Lithuania, more than 12 liters per capita. They were followed by the Czech Republic, Estonia and Austria.

Along with smoking and obesity, alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases.

harmful use of alcohol It is estimated to be a cause of more than 200 diseases and injuries.

Experts say there is no “safe level” of alcohol consumption, with the threat to a person’s health starting from the first drop of any alcoholic beverage.

home of europe World’s biggest drinkerEurope also has the highest number of deaths due to alcohol.

