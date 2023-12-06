This erotic photo book reimagines girly tropes

Photographer Leanne Louis discusses her poetic new photo book, which features feminine-coded motifs like bows and white socks.

06 December 2023

When? Leanne Louis He first began photographing his younger sister when they were both children, reenacting scenes he had seen in American modeling shows. In the years since, the siblings have mostly continued to reflect this scenario, eschewing the bold theatrics of competitive TV in favor of a practice focused on Louis’ personal sensitivity. “We’re close, so he finds it easier,” the photographer shared over a Zoom call from Hong Kong. “It’s better than a self-portrait.” However, there is a departure of sorts in Louis’ latest work, aseptic area, a new monograph published by Setanta Books. Where most of the book shows only one figure, one image shows two pairs of legs swinging in and out of the familiar pointelle white socks: this is one of the photographer’s few exceptions.

10 Aseptic Fields by Leanne Louis

shot in five years, aseptic area Louis’s second book after 2018 <19.29>, and is largely informed by similar feminine-coded motifs, such as the white socks associated with school girls. “When I was a kid and grew up in a girly environment, I loved Barbie,” says the photographer. “I still enjoy it, having that girly style.” In other pages of the book, bows, beads and petals all make cameos, while one image shows Louis’s sister leaning against a glass fireguard; Dressed in a peach colored dress, she looks almost like a shrimp.

In another photo, titled peach torture chamber, Louis shot the relatively plain walls of his old London apartment. An MA student studying Philosophy and Photography at Central Saint Martins When this image was taken – during a particularly gloomy period of Louis’ personal life that coincided with lockdown – it exemplifies the deeper themes that The photographer took these during the second act of the project, when emotions swayed towards Brown. The finished book is a product of these intrusive conditions and a desire to create a sanctuary for oneself.

with many images from aseptic area Currently on display at Boogie Woogie Photography in Hong Kong (until 16 December), below, in her own words, Louis reflects on her intentions towards the work.

PearlsPhotography by Leanne Louis

“I have been taking photographs since primary school. my family watched America’s Next Top Model, so my cousin, my sister and I would dress up and use my grandmother’s house as a set. At that time I did not consider photography as an art, it was just a game. Later, I took up photography at university. I created a series about women and coming of age, because my family is mostly girls and women. After that, I discovered how to use photography as a visual language.

“I used to write when I was young, although I feel naked when I write my story. People may enjoy the aesthetics of photography but its meaning is like Morse code. My first series was about bullying in school and I shot it with film. Because it’s a bad memory for me, I didn’t want to forget it but I also didn’t want to bring it into my future, so I wanted to find a place to store it – the negative is the best way for me to save it. .

“The biggest difference between my first and second book is the tone of my work; It’s quite emotional and sad in this project, especially the attitude towards sex., The starting point was emotions and cleanliness. wi used to watch asian dramas when i was little [on TV], and there is always pure love in them; Even in my family, everyone married their first love. So I always had this fantasy and it means a lot to me. When I was 17 I dated a guy, but I later found out he was in a relationship with someone else [previously], I couldn’t accept it, it felt too inappropriate, making my idea of ​​’pure love’ ‘dirty’.

ShrimpPhotography by Leanne Louis

,There is always chaos outside, so I feel most confident when I find space for my soul, my photographs, and the world I have created for myself; A place that is completely pure and clean. That’s why I wanted to make a book, make it more concrete. It’s like building a house, choosing which binding, which paper…that’s my journey with it. Also, I wanted to record this important moment in my life; 25 is a big milestone, it’s a period I should remember.

“The title is very scientific, it is detached and cold, very restrained; I was thinking about testing bacteria in petri dishes in secondary school. An aseptic field has no bacteria, no germs, just very clean and pure. Like the purity of love, this is my ideology for my emotional value system, My photographs are quite emotional, poetic and dreamy, but they are also very calm. The feelings are inside but it is like the ocean, when the wave comes and the ocean looks calm, but below the wave is bigger.

aseptic area By Published by Leanne Louis Setanta Books, and is out now.

Source: www.anothermag.com