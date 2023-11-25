‘This doesn’t save me any money’: People are sharing the frugal lifestyle changes that didn’t work for them

When it comes to personal finance, there’s not a lot of advice that’s really one size fits all. Everyone’s income, expenses, priorities and circumstances are different, so what works for one person may mean absolutely nothing to someone else. But often when people give advice about money, they share what they find useful without considering whether it applies to the person they’re talking to.

Recently, u/i-push-the-button asked people to share the frugal “tip” that drives them crazy because it wouldn’t work for them, and their responses were honestly so relatable. Here’s what he had to say:

1.’Just stop eating out.’ Listen, my wife and I try to cook at home… but we have kids! four of them!! All with different schedules. We use fast food as a tool rather than a way out of laziness. “It can be very difficult to feed everyone and juggle a full day with practice, school, pick-ups and games.”

—u/able-tackle3778

2. “I hate it when people say ‘If you save ten bucks a day/week/etc you’ll have X amount of money by the end of the year!’ Like brother, I am living from paycheck to paycheck, if I don’t run out of money after rent then it’s a big win for me.

—u/icepacknicecat

3. “I hate where people say go out for free exercise. In the summer, where I live, temperatures reach 120° Fahrenheit. I’m not jogging in that. People are hospitalized and die every year in our summer. I work from home and already have a hard time separating work/home. “I’ve tried and it seems like a gym membership is my only option.”

-u/i-push-the-button

4. “Change jobs and move to an area with a lower cost of living. I have spent 20+ years in my film career. I have rent control. No, I’m not going to live in a boring town with no jobs for me.”

—u/lazyassbummer

5. “My pet tells me to shop at Costco because it’s cheaper. I live alone so fresh portions are huge. Having a membership and going to a different store doesn’t save me any money.”

-u/always-peach

6. “Cheap shampoo. That stuff makes my hair look like shit and I have wounds on my head.”

—u/successbhai192

“If there’s one thing I refuse to be frugal on, it’s beauty products. Lotion, shampoo and conditioner, soap. Even makeup, to an extent. The last thing I need is a rush or breakout from cheap stuff.

—u/thebat481

7. “Google Coupons! I like this concept but the ones I get are always fake and useless!

—u/00kumquats00

8. “Gardening.” If you don’t have anything to plant in the garden, it’s a little expensive. Plus, if you don’t have the knowledge, trial and error is costly in money and time. “The produce I buy in season at the farmers market is so low-cost that I can’t bring myself to garden.”

-u/burts-spicy-beans

9. “I am a financial planner/stock broker/I deal with money. I absolutely hate the statements every company makes – save for retirement, even if it helps a little. In fact, for some people this is not a possibility. If you don’t have enough money for rent or food, you are at a loss. How can those people save anything? Also, clearly, giving individuals incentives to save from pensions was a step backward. Most people have little or no financial literacy and don’t even know they should be saving for retirement.”

—u/dm-meyourbeststories

10. “Farmers markets are another frugal tip that obviously doesn’t fit all. Of all the stores I’ve been to in my home area, all of them cost at least three times as much as Kroger for the boutique and higher quality items.

—u/chain_letter

11. “That 50/30/20 is a valid budgeting strategy. Nobody talks about what to do when your loan payment is 50% of your take home income.

-u/nogoodinthisworld

12. “One trick that doesn’t really work for me is to stop using delivery services and buy my groceries at different stores based on coupons, etc. I get the same items weekly from the same online-only stores. Shopping at stores that offer free delivery is roughly my standard base weekly store cost, and the few dollars I can save by shopping at physical stores with coupons is not worth the time and hassle it takes me to bring everything home. Will have to spend.

—u/hole_mechanic_8143

13. “Pay by cash. I don’t mean making sure you have money in the bank for big purchases, but rather making sure you have bills with you at all times and only buying things with cash instead of cards. People who preach this say that when you have to give up material wealth you spend less, but I’ve found that it’s the opposite for me.

—u/sweaterweather4ever

14. Anything related to energy and discomfort. Yes, I can always wear a sweatshirt. Yes, I can always take off my clothes. But no AC meant I couldn’t cook comfortably. Turning the heat off or on in the winter meant a flare-up of arthritis, and I became miserable, irritable, and hating life. Either it means poor quality sleep.

—u/fit-meringue2118

15. “Frugal.” When I buy clothes, I’m on a mission. I want a classic white blouse in my size. And that’s it, I’m not poking around to see what else looks interesting. You’re not going to go to a thrift store and find that.”

-u/ChicagoLaurie

16. “The advice that you should get moving boxes by driving around town and asking for boxes at liquor stores and grocery stores is a huge waste of time and will only cause a ton of pain when you’re in a truck. You’re trying to load a bunch of irregularly shaped, dilapidated boxes that won’t go onto the dolly easily. Quality moving boxes from the hardware store cost only $2 and will make moving day a breeze. They’ll be useful for later moves. They’ll hold up well, so keep them under the bed or in the back of the closet.

-u/snackthisway

17. “Vinegar is not good for cleaning or health. useful? Yes. It won’t clean my windows or relieve my diarrhea. I don’t care how many mom blogs praise the ‘power’ of vinegar. Just give me ammonia-based glass cleaner and some chocolate pink bismuth.

—u/aqbal7

18. “Get your own chickens for cheap eggs. Crying into a $20 bag of feed.

—u/merix1110

19. “Not buying expensive coffee/drinks. I’ve seen a lot of people say, ‘Just stop buying your expensive Starbucks and after a year you’ll have enough saved for a house,’ or some similar stupid nonsense. I don’t even buy that stuff in the first place, so where is my house? “Simple Money Saving Advice You’ve Never Got Before.”

-u/avryneko

20. “Meal Preparation.” Eating the same thing over and over again makes me really sad, then I avoid cooking my own food which was a huge investment of time, money and effort. I make enough for two days at most. I have started cooking things that take less time and buying smaller portions.”

—u/Antsom9

21. “Clothes drying line. Firstly, this will be possible only for about four months of the year. You also have to work according to the weather and it takes a lot of time. Many items feel hard and do not shed lint and pet hair. All this for very little savings.”

-u/gypsemma

22. “Selling low priced goods in the market. If it would take multiple messages back and forth with multiple buyers and occasional no-shows, what was the point? My time is so valuable that I don’t sell anything for less than $20 and I don’t think anyone is really making a move by selling a $5 item when you consider what else they could be doing with that time. can do.

-u/IronBrit

23. “Buying large quantities of something (for example, a big bucket of fried chicken) because it’s cheap but then not using it. It took 12 years and a lot of wasted food to convince my husband: It’s no deal if no one uses it, even if it’s cheap.

—u/darkwitch1306

24. “When people discourage you, it’s only successful when you have followers on social media.”

—u/ambitious-adagio8953

25. “I can’t get rid of my vehicle. I feel like a lot of frugal advice is geared toward people living in urban or suburban centers. “It’s about an hour’s drive for me to go to a grocery store that isn’t Dollar General.”

-u/nellyl

26. “Honestly? Traditional budgeting. I hate it. There are always some needs that I don’t keep track of, or I forget to keep track of expenses and overspending in some area, etc., etc. I’ve finally started working on a system where every time I get a paycheck, I immediately buy everything I absolutely need – groceries, rent, etc. to save up for something. Putting it into a separate account, and then I decide how much money is left in my account until my next pay check (usually I like to keep $400-500 in my checking account). Then I just make sure that whatever I buy until then doesn’t cut into that set amount, and if it does, I don’t buy it until my next paycheck. After all, if all my real basic needs were paid for when I got a paycheck, then whatever cuts the cushion would be a luxury that can wait. This has worked for me so far, much better than keeping a spreadsheet or using an app.”

—u/other-grab8531

27. “Any advice on how to repair/make something yourself conveniently omits the fact that doing so requires hours of work, specialist equipment and/or skills that take time and dedication to develop. Sure, it might be cheaper to repair your own shoes, make your own washing powder, and change your own oil, but it’s either going to take ten times longer or I’m going to do a crappy job of it. At that point, it’s worth the money.”

—u/flying1881

28. “Cheap toilet paper. I’d rather spend a few extra bucks on Charmin than wipe it down with something like tree bark. You’ll have to use twice as much anyway.

—u/archgate82

29. “I sometimes buy pre-cut vegetables in the produce section, especially onions. I know it’s much cheaper to chop your own vegetables, wash knives, wash cutting boards, throw away the scraps you can’t save for stock. But I tell you, sometimes I can’t muster the energy and sometimes that produce gets wasted or I use it beyond its limits and thus I get to enjoy it less. I already don’t eat meat or dairy so sometimes this is better.

-u/pearblossom

30. And finally, “Just invest half your paycheck so you can retire early as a millionaire. I wish I could do that, but it’s not happening.”

—u/frequent_assistance7

