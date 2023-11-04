This dividend growth stock has a problem that the market is currently missing

One nice thing about Wall Street is that you can get a very quick and direct sense of what investors think about things by looking at stock prices. so when Tie.With the stock (FAST -0.10% ) rising 7.5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings, it was clear to see that Wall Street liked what it read. The problem is that, sometimes, investors as a group focus on the wrong things. The bad news here is that investors may be missing out on Fastenal today.

Fastenal sells directly into industrial engines

It is important to understand what Fastenal does. For starters, it’s an industrial company, so it doesn’t sell directly to consumers, but to other companies. Second, it sells fasteners and tools which are basically consumable items that are critical to the manufacturers’ operations.

Fastenal works to integrate itself into the supply chains of its customers. This includes an increased focus on being onsite at customer facilities. This also included the company taking additional inventory during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic so its customers could ensure they would have the essentials to stay up and running. Fastenal’s business approach has historically delivered very strong results, but as the business of its industrial customers fluctuates along with economic activity, Fastenal’s business is also impacted.

To Fastenal’s credit, it has weathered cyclical ups and downs in its business with relative ease for a long time. This is most notably reflected in the company’s 24 consecutive annual dividend increases. This is helped by a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.075x. This is incredibly low, considering that the company covered its trailing interest expenses by 127 times.

The bad news is that investors aren’t paying enough attention

But that strong financial foundation actually leads us to the troubles we are seeing in business today. The company is, basically, ensuring that it can withstand economic downturns and outright recessions while still managing to reward investors with dividend growth. What does an economic recession really look like here? Falling sales numbers.

This is where things become troublesome. The company’s overall daily sales growth rate in the third quarter stood at 4%. This is a positive figure, which is good. Positive metrics here mean that sales have increased year over year while a negative figure would represent a decline year over year. But the quarter’s daily sales rate was down from 5.9% in the second quarter and 16% in the year-ago period. To be fair, the coronavirus pandemic has caused some strange trends, so the year-ago period probably isn’t the best comparison point. But the trend is quite clear – the daily sales rate has been falling for six quarters. This is a bad sign, it shows that things are getting worse not better and the big hit is coming from the decline in volumes.

Looking at that top-line figure, examining end markets, heavy manufacturing sales (about 43% of the top line) rose 9%, but have been in a declining trend for more than a year. Sales of other manufacturers (31%) grew by only 2.5% and are also in broad decline. And all other sales (the balance of the top line) fell 1.3%. Although this was an improvement from the previous quarter, it is still a negative number, so sales in this area of ​​the business are effectively declining. Once again, the big takeaway is that the sales trend is negative due to weak demand in Fastenal’s main markets.

Looking at the breakdown by product type, fasteners sales (about a third of revenues) fell 2%, continuing a multi-quarter decline. Security supplies (21%) grew by 9.2%, but have been following an uneven path since the pandemic, which is not at all surprising. Sales of all other products (remaining) saw a growth of 6.8%, but again, this was a continuation of the slow trend. Once again, the trends are largely negative.

Basically, there is no clear indication of strength in the business when you start examining the details. This suggests that Wall Street may be pricing in a lot of good news here that doesn’t actually exist.

A great company, but probably not a great investment

None of this is intended to disparage Fastenal as a business. It’s an exceptionally well-run company, but it’s still a cyclical company. There’s no way to know when the next big economic downturn will hit, but so far it looks like Fastenal’s business is really slowing down. This makes it hard to justify the post-earnings excitement here.

Specifically, the price-to-sales and price-to-book value ratios are above their five-year averages, while the price-to-earnings ratio is basically in line with its long-term average. It seems like this is a very positive outlook on a cyclical business that is seeing a slowdown in business.

Source: www.fool.com