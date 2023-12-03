This diversified portfolio is poised for market-beating returns over the next 20 years

Successful investing is not a matter of luck or magic but following some basic principles of modern portfolio theory. These principles help investors choose different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and precious metals, that can work together to achieve their financial goals.

Some of the most important principles are diversification, compounding and hedging. Diversification means spreading your money across different assets with different risks and potential returns. Compounding means reinvesting your earnings to grow your wealth faster over time. Hedging means protecting your portfolio from loss by using assets that move in opposite directions relative to broader markets.

Although there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for investing, there are some asset classes that every investor should consider in the current market environment. These include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to access a wide range of markets and sectors at low costs and taxes, dividend growth stocks to generate income and grow your capital, large-caps to tap into the most influential and innovative companies. Cap growth stocks are included. Small to mid-cap growth stocks to find the next big winners in the world, emerging trends, and bond funds to add stability and income to your portfolio.

Additionally, investors should not overlook the role of precious metals and crypto in their portfolios. These assets may be volatile and controversial, but they offer some unique advantages in today’s world. Precious metals can act as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, while crypto can offer exposure to new technologies and decentralized systems. Both can also increase diversification and potentially increase returns.

Based on these ideas, I have created a sample portfolio that I believe will outperform the market over the next 20 years. Here is my working sketch, as well as a brief description of the potential asset weightings and the main reason for having each asset in a well-diversified portfolio.

ETFs (weight 50%)

More than 3,000 US-based ETFs exist at the time of this writing. Among them, I think three low-cost Vanguard funds are needed to generate great returns for investors over the next 20 years. they are funds Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VOO), Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEMKT:VUG), and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:VGT).

The Vanguard 500 tracks the S&P 500 Index, Vanguard Growth is a megacap growth play, and the Vanguard Information Technology Index provides ample exposure to the extremely fast-growing world of technology. The ownership of these funds also prevents investors from picking potential winners in areas like artificial intelligence or obesity. Instead, they can enter the fray with potentially lower returns than individual stocks, but this strategy is also inherently less risky.

Dividend Growth Stocks (weight 25%)

Top-shelf dividend growth stocks often deliver above-average returns over the long term, and one of the best places for ideas in this area is the respected list of Dividend Kings. The Dividend Kings are a group of companies that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

My favorites in this group are WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW), Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH), MSA Security (NYSE: MSA), wal-mart (NYSE:WMT), and tenant company (NYSE:TNC). These five dividend payers have been generating excellent returns for shareholders for decades. They all have solid levels of institutional ownership and great fundamentals/long-term outlooks.

Dual Threat Dividend Stocks (5%)

Dividend stocks that can consistently produce reliable levels of income and capital gains are more uncommon than you might imagine. However, after searching the available candidates, I have found the biotech leading amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and global financial giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been doing just that for decades. The graph below illustrates this point. As a result, I think both stocks deserve a small spot in a well-rounded portfolio.

Moonshot Stock (5%)

New technologies are rapidly changing the world and creating new opportunities in various sectors. I believe that gene-editing and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will soon be among the most disruptive innovations, impacting healthcare and transportation, respectively.

Of the companies developing these technologies, I prefer CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). Both have some important competitive advantages that could make them market leaders in the long run. However, these are emerging markets that are subject to change, so I may revise my opinion as new information comes in. Therefore, this part of my portfolio will require close attention.

remaining 15%

As mentioned earlier, the final part of this portfolio should include bonds, precious metals, and some crypto options. These are personal decisions that vary depending on the investor’s taxes, risk appetite and income needs.

JPMorgan Chase, a Motley Fool company, is an advertising partner of The Ascent. George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETFs. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com