This description of Hitler in 1932 is so accurate it will shock you

History is a cyclical thing, whether you’re talking stock market prices or hemlines. Things go up and down with surprising regularity. Fascism is also a form of government that appears and threatens to overthrow democracy and this also happens regularly. We are living in a time in history right now where we have seen Javier Milli, a terrifying populist in Argentina, take over the South American country. The self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist”, who was elected last month, unveiled deep cuts in spending and a sharp devaluation of Argentina’s currency, plunging the struggling nation of 46 million into austerity, about to be He said this would cause even more economic pain. Miley will cause her people a lot of pain before it’s all said and done.

We would be wise to keep an eye on Miley and see what he does with the levers of power in his country. He’s flying blind and Argentina is ready for a ride. Americans will like it if Donald Trump ends up anywhere near the White House in 2024. The following two clips you are about to read are taken from a March, 1932 article in The Atlantic and shared to Ron Filipkowski’s Twitter/X feed. He will surprise you with his extreme simplicity and his accuracy in describing not only Adolf Hitler but also Donald Trump.

This is Hitler in short. In short this is democratization. And he, unfortunately for us, is briefly the GOP nominee in 2024.

The mechanisms of the demagogue are similar. That will never change because human nature will never change. A century from now, five centuries from now, there will be another Hitler or another Trump. This is the way of the world. And these are the principles on which his special reign of terror will be based.

If we close our eyes to history we are doomed to repeat it. It can happen here, it happened here and now pieces of the Republican Party have decided they want to do it again, here and on a bigger scale. And then stay that way. The 2024 election is not just the next election, it is potentially a change in America’s system of government. The GOP is trading good democracy for fascism. If they had not, they would not have initially supported Trump in 2016.

Republicans are looking for an alternative to Trump with a sham primary, and this farce will end in the very near future, possibly in late January. That’s when big donors will decide things are the way they are and take out the checkbooks and support Trump’s campaign.

And it should come as no shock when Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and the rest support Trump at the GOP convention. He had already said that he would do so. Only Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson said they would not vote for or support Trump if he were the nominee. And there’s more material for thought here.

Remember, the GOP has no problem with any of this. The GOP-led House is committed to a sham impeachment of Joe Biden for no other reason than that they need some headlines to distract from Trump’s disastrous ones.

We have reached a point in American history where fascism has come to America, not carrying a cross or wrapped in a flag, but already sitting in the House and Senate, just waiting for the right moment to throw the switch. Used to be. Then, boom. The game is over, and democracy is a thing of the past.

I do not consider this an exaggeration. Quite the contrary, I think it’s obvious.

Source: politizoom.com