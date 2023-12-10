This decade-old article exposes ChatGTP CEO's true thoughts on Bitcoin

Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company behind generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPIT, has emerged among the prominent figures in the technology sector to express support for Bitcoin (BTC). Altman has done it before To make aware His ‘enthusiasm’ for Bitcoin emphasizes its unique characteristic of operating without the influence of a centralized authority.

The executive’s views on Bitcoin are long-standing, with changes taking place in the cryptocurrency over the years. A blog post written by Altman over a decade ago sheds light on his authentic early perspective regarding the first cryptocurrency.

While the cryptocurrency landscape has undergone significant changes over the past decade, delving deeper into Altman’s historical reflections provides valuable insight into the early thoughts and fears surrounding Bitcoin.

Altman’s initial uncertainty about Bitcoin

In the blog post, Altman acknowledged uncertainty about Bitcoin’s future role, highlighting three possible scenarios: becoming the world reserve currency, failing, or surviving in a specific capacity.

He stressed the importance of monitoring the growth in legitimate transactions as a key metric for the success of Bitcoin. Altman argued that a currency relying on speculation or illegal transactions was doomed to fail, underscoring the importance of real, legal use cases.

At the time of Altman’s post, he observed that the dominant use case for Bitcoin is speculation, with illicit transactions as a secondary use.

“At the moment, the dominant use case of Bitcoin appears to be speculation, with a secondary use case for illicit transactions. The volume of fiat transactions is still small, and many of them involve the seller immediately converting bitcoins into dollars, with the buyer not wishing to use bitcoins as a new currency, but instead to launder money. Or a version of tax avoidance,” he said.

Bitcoin’s chances of survival

Altman also discussed the challenges facing Bitcoin as a currency, including the prevalent tulip strategy driven by the desire for quick money and the fear of Bitcoin becoming a reserve currency. He stressed that none of these factors or the use of Bitcoin in illegal activities can sustain it as a currency in the long term.

“Maybe Bitcoin will be the world reserve currency, maybe it will fail completely, or maybe it will survive in some specific capacity. I don’t know how to value the chances (though I think it’s less likely to happen in the immediate term. There is a possibility),” he said.

In his view, several issues complicate the future valuation of Bitcoin, including its potential use for money laundering and the inability to convert US dollars into US dollars unless tax obligations and other transactions are denominated in Bitcoin. Altman also noted the absence of a central authority enforcing Bitcoin’s value, a role traditionally fulfilled by governments in fiat currencies.

comparison of bitcoin and gold

The blog post also discussed comparing Bitcoin to gold as a store of value, with Altman expressing skepticism about the precious metal and questioning whether Bitcoin should be treated in a similar manner. He pointed to the difficulties in transacting with digital assets compared to physical assets, especially in scenarios where the internet may not be accessible.

The founder of OpenAI, who is directly involved in the crypto world through his WorldCoin (WLD) project, pointed to exciting possibilities, such as lower transaction costs for commerce around the world, even with a completely transparent system. Did not materialize.

“All that said, there is clearly something very interesting going on. And the bullish case is exciting – a world where we would all transact in Bitcoin would be more transparent, and financial transparency is great. Perhaps this is what will reduce corruption the most,” he concluded.

In particular, Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency landscape have evolved over the past few years. Leading cryptocurrencies have achieved various use cases, including being recognized as legal tender, payment option, and investment vehicle. Of particular importance is the substantial increase in the asset’s value, which reached an all-time high of nearly $69,000 at the end of 2021.

