This could be the next meme coin to skyrocket 10x

The first dog-themed meme coin on Solana (SOL), BONK (BONK), appeared to be fading into the background by early 2023, despite being initially greeted with enthusiasm.

The token is trying to follow in the footsteps of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), with Solana still maintaining some staying power due to its association with the launch of smartphones.

But according to the latest data obtained by Feinbold, as of November, BONK has made somewhat of a comeback amid the current crypto market rally and has increased in value by a staggering 2,000% over the past 30 days. coinmarketcap,

BONK 1-Month Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The meme coin is about to get another boost as Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is adding support for perpetual futures trading for Binance, according to an official announcement from Wednesday, November 22.

Could BONK rise another 2,000%?

Considering that BONK is not as popular or well-known as meme coins like Dogecoin, FLOKI, or Pepe, its rise in the current cryptocurrency rally is only more impressive.

At the time of publication, its price was $0.0000043, meaning it has increased by approximately 15% in the last 24 hours. Its 2,000% increase over the past month has been huge and steady, as BONK has been on an uptrend since November 9 and is up 59.91% over the past seven days.

BONK 1-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Its steady growth, its listing on BitMex on Monday, and its continued futures trading on Binance indicate that BONK could become the main meme coin of the current rally, with the price increasing by 2,000% or more before the year ends. is likely to.

Still, it’s important to remember that the crypto market can be volatile, as evidenced by Solana’s own surge, which despite looking nearly unstoppable in the first two weeks of November, has slowed over the past 7 days and even reversed slightly. Has happened.

