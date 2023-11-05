This could be the new map for ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 5 leaked

Fortnite epic

For reasons I don’t know, Epic is only running Fortnite’s OG Chapter 1 Rewind Season for a month until the game moves on to the “real” Chapter 5 and, with it, a brand new map.

But now, Thanks for the new leak In the game files uploaded for the new (old) season, we can see what the new map is going to look like, which some people are comparing to the Season 2 map. Here’s the whole thing below, labeled as “HELIOS_TERRAIN” in the game.

For comparison, this is the map from Chapter 2 that it is being compared to.

Mmm I can see it. The rivers join together to form a body of water with an island in the middle of you. You have a city type area in the southeast, you have snowy mountains in the south. But I don’t know, I’m not sure it’s all directly inspired by the Chapter 2 maps, because I think it’s probably just its own thing, and as always, will evolve over time as all chapter maps do. Are.

Right now it seems a little spread out and there aren’t as many biomes, but again, these things change over time. The question now is what happens at the end of the month from a story perspective for the transition from the OG map to the new Chapter 5 map, and will players be as engaged after all of their favorite sights, gear, and vehicles are gone. What is possibly going to happen? The number of Fortnite players has reached over 6 million since the release of OG Chapter 1, and I believe that number will increase significantly once the map is gone and the game once again moves forward into a new chapter. Used to be. It seems like this is a card you can only play once, so it’s only for a month, which seems a bit wrong.

So no, for now, this doesn’t seem like the most interesting map in the world, but given what we’re being shown here, I find echoes of Fortnite’s early, more spread out, less gimmicky maps. Again, this will evolve over time, but I wonder if we’re going back to the days of very specific live events changing very specific areas of the map, like the famous meteor shower of old. I think it’s possible.

