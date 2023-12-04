This could be a huge source of clean energy buried deep underground

In the rocky soils of Lorraine, a former coal mining region near the French-German border, scientists recently guided a small probe half a mile into the earth’s crust down a borehole.

Frothing the water level below was an exciting discovery: champagne-sized bubbles that indicated potentially vast reserves of so-called white hydrogen, one of the cleanest burning fuels in nature.

“Hydrogen is magical – when you burn it you release water, so there are no carbon emissions to warm the planet,” said Jacques Pironon, senior researcher and professor at the University of Lorraine, one of the scientists. “We think we’ve discovered one of the largest reserves of natural hydrogen anywhere in the world.”

The discovery by Mr. Pironone and another scientist, Philippe Di Donato, both members of France’s prestigious National Center for Scientific Research, caused a sensation in France, where the government has vowed to become the European leader in clean hydrogen.

There are still many questions about the discovery, including how big it really is and what is the best way to extract the gas. But it adds to a series of clues elsewhere in the world that a holy grail of clean energy may be lying in the Earth for the taking.

Governments and companies around the world are betting on hydrogen as a cornerstone in the fight against climate change. A billion-dollar industry, backed by billions of dollars in subsidies and private investment, has emerged to support the creation of hydrogen, which could theoretically become an alternative to fossil fuels to power factories, trucks, ships and planes, potentially Can remove about half of the form. Planet-warming emissions.

But making commercial hydrogen involves splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, an effort that requires energy. If fossil fuels are used, the process results in greenhouse gas emissions, and the result is called gray hydrogen. Producing green hydrogen by harnessing renewable electricity from wind turbines and solar panels is cleaner but more expensive.

Scientists say natural hydrogen, also known as white hydrogen because of its purity, could be a game changer as it is a potential source of clean energy continuously produced by the Earth. Hydrogen reserves are formed when hot water meets iron-rich rocks. According to the US Geological Survey, just a small fraction of these deposits could provide enough clean energy for hundreds of years.

Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist with the U.S. Geological Survey and a global expert on hydrogen, said of the French discovery, “If they verify this discovery, it is very significant and will have a huge impact on society.” “There are many other places around the world where similar discoveries can be made, and people are looking at it because it could be really impressive.”

In Lorraine, scientists said their tests showed that 46 million to 260 million metric tons of natural hydrogen could be hidden beneath coal mines that were abandoned in the 1970s when France shifted to nuclear power. . By comparison, about 70 million metric tons of hydrogen is produced commercially each year worldwide.

Natural hydrogen reserves have also recently been discovered in the United States, Australia, Africa, Russia, and other parts of Europe. It is not unusual to find hydrogen while drilling for gas or oil, but in the past companies have ignored such discoveries due to low demand.

Researchers had not given much importance to white hydrogen until a chance encounter in 1987 in Bourakébougou, a small village in Mali, when a worker accidentally lit a cigarette and set a water well on fire. Natural hydrogen was found in the well, and it is now used to power shops and homes after a local entrepreneur hired a petroleum company to exploit the gas.

“People weren’t looking for natural hydrogen for years because everyone was focused on drilling for oil and gas,” said Julien Moulin, president of Française de l’Energie, a clean energy company that worked with Mr. Pirron and Mr. he said. .De Donato will test and develop white hydrogen projects. “But it feels like we’re at the beginning of a new dynamic,” he said.

Française de l’Energie’s primary business is to capture methane gas from coal fields and convert it into clean energy for industries in the region. With the discovery of hydrogen, the company will step up efforts to locate and extract it, Mr. Moulin said.

“You’ve got your cake – now the question is, how do you eat it?” He said. “You need to build the tools to develop this resource, and that will be the work of the next several years.”

Lorraine’s efforts reflect the widespread enthusiasm in the clean fuels industry for natural hydrogen. The growing understanding that Earth is its own hydrogen factory has created an eagerness among researchers and start-up energy companies to discover one.

In Australia, Gold Hydrogen, an independent energy company, is drilling for natural hydrogen near Adelaide after discovering historical papers from two oil wells drilled in the 1930s that showed huge quantities of high-purity hydrogen in the field. Has been. Bill Gates is among the United States investors who have provided funding to Coloma, a Colorado company exploring for hydrogen in a giant geological fissure in the Midwest. In Europe, small energy companies in Spain, Switzerland, the Nordic countries and beyond are probing the Earth’s crust.

It remains to be seen whether white hydrogen lives up to the hype. So far, Mr. Ellis said, discoveries have ranged from potentially huge, which could take years to verify, such as those in Lorraine, to small or extremely deep accumulations that may not be economically viable to pursue. . The question remains whether this is an unlimited source of clean fuel. Big oil companies like France’s TotalEnergies have not come forward to invest and appear to be waiting to see how things develop.

Then there is the cost. Although the United States and Europe have set aside billions of dollars to subsidize the development of green hydrogen using renewable energy, none of that money is used to incentivize white hydrogen production.

And producers of white hydrogen should keep an eye on the final price of their gas. Although green hydrogen costs about $5 per kilogram to produce—more than twice that of gray hydrogen—the U.S. Department of Energy is sponsoring a program to bring the price of green hydrogen down to $1 per kilogram within a decade .

In Spain, a start-up called Helios Aragon is developing a natural hydrogen production project in the Pyrenees that it claims will be able to match or beat that price.

“The No. 1 question is what the cost will be,” said Marco Alvera, chief executive of Tree Energy Solutions, or TES, a company that plans to produce and import clean hydrogen into Europe. For natural hydrogen to be competitive, “it depends on a number of factors, including the pressure the gas is at, the temperature, the type of rock you drill through,” he said.

Meanwhile, Europe is building a vast network of pipelines that can deliver produced hydrogen to factories and fuel sites. The hope is that white hydrogen might one day flow through them.

If all goes according to plan at Lorraine, new drilling will begin next year with an advanced probe that will test the magnitude of hydrogen reserves 1.8 miles below ground – deeper than the Golden Gate Bridge – where gas can be extracted. Will take samples. , with the goal of extracting natural hydrogen by 2027 or 2028.

Mr. Pironone and Mr. Di Donato have high hopes. When they started exploring methane gas released by coal mines, the deeper they went, the more they discovered hydrogen. Going a half-mile down, Mr. Di Donato said, he found higher concentrations of hydrogen than had been reported anywhere else in the world.

“There could be a real hydrogen factory hidden beneath our feet,” he said. “It’s cause for real excitement.”

Source: www.nytimes.com