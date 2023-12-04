This corporate law case could accidentally overturn US taxes

Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week Moore v. United States, a case which focused on the Mandatory Repatriation Tax (MRT). The MRT was enacted as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and required corporations to pay a one-time tax on deferred foreign profits. These are profits that were earned by foreign subsidiaries of US businesses, but not returned home and therefore not yet subject to US taxation.

The plaintiffs, Charles and Kathleen Moore, argue that a ruling in their favor would ensure that Congress would never be able to impose a wealth tax. Many on the right oppose such a tax, most famously proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and thus organizations such as Americans for Tax Reform, Cato Institute, FreedomWorks, and the Manhattan Institute have filed amicus briefs in support of it. Brief has been filed. Plaintiff. In fact, this case has nothing to do with such tax.

Rather, a ruling in Moores’ favor risks impacting key elements of the current federal income tax and wreaking havoc on parts of the US economy. As we explain in detail with additional colleagues in an amicus brief in support of the defendant, the federal government, the Court should rule against the Moores and affirm the lower court’s decision.

Moores, shareholders of a manufacturing business based in India, were subject to MRT on business profits that had not yet been distributed to shareholders. The MRT rate is 15.5 per cent if such profits were held in liquid assets such as cash or 8 per cent if such profits were illiquid (for example, invested in a factory abroad). The TCJA allows taxpayers to pay the MRT in installments over eight years. The Moores’ MRT liability was approximately $15,000.

At the time of enactment, the MTR was projected to raise $338.8 billion and was used, in part, to finance the transition to a new system of taxing the foreign profits of US multinational corporations. To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude involved here: The overall TCJA revenue shortfall was estimated at $1.456 trillion, or about four times the amount involved here.

Before the TCJA, the United States had a “worldwide” corporate income tax with deferred taxation on foreign profits. This meant that profits earned in a foreign country by US-based multinational corporations first faced that jurisdiction’s corporate income tax. If and when those profits were repatriated to the United States, they were subject to additional taxation: a tax credit subtracted for any foreign income tax paid in US corporate taxes. Because the US corporate tax rate was the highest in the world (35 percent), any foreign tax credit was almost never enough to fully offset the additional US tax.

This system created many perverse incentives. Corporations could avoid additional US taxes by parking foreign profits overseas, leading to a significant accumulation of foreign profits. Before the TCJA, the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that retained foreign profits were more than $3 trillion. The system also encouraged corporations to transfer profits, mobile assets, and their headquarters overseas as strategies to reduce their tax liability.

The TCJA addressed these issues by moving to a “quasi-regional” system. Under this system, US corporations would no longer face additional US taxes on repatriated earnings. At the same time, the TCJA imposed a minimum tax on foreign profits without delay as a backstop. US corporations now either pay a lower rate US tax immediately on their foreign profits or not at all.

For those foreign profits that were earned under the previous system but had not yet faced US tax, lawmakers decided that exempting them entirely from US taxation would be an unfair windfall. After all, these profits were earned with the expectation that they would eventually be subject to US taxes. And it would have been too complicated to require corporations to keep track of two shares of profits for years or decades: pre-TCJA profits that faced taxes when repatriated and post-TCJA profits that were not taxed. It seems. It was far simpler and fairer to immediately wipe the slate clean with a one-time low tax on all existing non-repatriated profits.

Moores disagrees. They argue that the MRT is “an inequitable direct tax violating the apportionment requirements of the Constitution.” There is one exception to this requirement: the 16th Amendment, which authorizes income taxation without apportionment among the states. But they argue that this amendment applies only to taxes Understand income, while MRT tax unconscious Income.

However, there is no reason to think that the MRT is unconstitutional. In fact, the Court does not even need to consider whether the 16th Amendment applies only to income received, for the simple reason that MRT is not a direct tax. As an indirect tax, MRT does not need to be divided among the states.

Court precedent does not clearly support the argument that a tax on foreign commerce is a direct tax. Historical sources are clear that all direct taxes are internal. Furthermore, MRT is not a direct tax as it is a tax on the use of a certain business entity. In fact, the Court had cited similar grounds when, before the adoption of the 16th Amendment, it had upheld the corporate income tax as an indirect tax.

Leaving aside any questions of constitutionality, a ruling in Moores’ favor risks impacting key elements of income tax. The constitutional requirement for income to be subject to tax would increase economic distortions, create policy uncertainty, and reduce federal revenues.

Requiring recovery is undesirable because a recovery-based tax system is economically inefficient. Economists generally favor one of two consistent tax bases: income or consumption. Neither is a recovery-based income tax. As a result, this creates economic distortions, such as incentives to hold assets that have increased in value, as well as unfairness, as equally well-off individuals are taxed differently depending on the timing and opportunity of their buying and selling. goes. Avoid paying taxes completely.

A yield requirement would also bring significant economic uncertainty by calling into question many of the income tax provisions that currently deviate from the yield principle. For example, partners in a Subchapter K partnership are taxed on their share of business profits, whether or not those profits are distributed. This provision and many other provisions could be subject to years of litigation. During this time, businesses may delay or forgo important investments.

A ruling in Moores’ favor could also jeopardize important pro-growth tax policies. The present income tax system deviates from the recovery principle by providing depreciation deductions. These provisions allow businesses to deduct the value of an asset before disposing of it. Under a strict recovery requirement, a taxpayer must wait until they sell or otherwise dispose of a certain asset to deduct its cost, just as a taxpayer would under existing law. Corporate stocks are dealt with. Many proponents of pro-growth tax reform advocate immediately writing off (spending off) some or all of the costs of these assets as an effective means of reducing the marginal effective tax rate on new investment. In fact, a key provision of the TCJA significantly strengthened this policy. A strict recovery rule would risk reversing this policy and increase the effective tax burden on new investment.

Moore’s victory could also resurface many of the problems associated with the taxation of multinational corporations that the TCJA sought to address. A realization requirement could preempt Subpart F and elements of what is known as GILTI, or global intangible low-taxed income, which taxes the foreign profits of US multinational corporations without recapture. Without these backstops, corporations would have much greater incentives to shift profits and intellectual property to low-tax jurisdictions.

In addition to introducing new economic distortions, the implementation requirement could jeopardize a significant amount of federal revenues. The direct impact of this decision will be the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue due to the invalidation of the MRT. Additionally, the federal government risks losing even more depending on the scope of the verdict. Tax Policy Center economist Eric Toder estimates the federal government could lose more than $87 billion in 2024 and more than $124 billion each year through 2028 and thereafter. Congress could respond to this lost revenue by imposing taxes that are even more distortionary or incur even larger, and less sustainable, budget deficits.

Economists have long understood that whether income is received or not, it is still income. Nevertheless, for administrative and other reasons it is appropriate and prudent for Congress in some situations to distinguish between realized and unrealized income. For example, income from appreciation of certain closely held businesses or other illiquid assets is difficult to measure and Congress has appropriately decided that those gains will not be taxed until they are realized. On the other hand, the current tax treatment of partnerships is appropriate to avoid obvious tax: such taxpayers can otherwise park their income in their business to avoid tax. It may also be appropriate for Congress to create a system for taxing unrealized gains that are easier to measure, such as those that arise from the appreciation of publicly traded assets.

Finally, there is an additional and somewhat unique aspect to this case. Moores and several amici argue that the receipt requirement they believe is implicit in the 16th Amendment means that the estate tax, unless apportioned, would be unconstitutional. It appears as if this argument has served to motivate much of the support behind them.

Although we agree that any potential wealth tax would likely be unconstitutional, there are obvious problems with Moores’ claim that the MRT is nothing like a wealth tax. Wealth tax is applied each year on the full value of an asset. Thus, it does not matter whether an asset appreciates or not: a taxpayer will be subject to the tax as long as the asset has a positive value. In contrast, MRT applies to the earnings and profits of a foreign enterprise and not to the value of the foreign enterprise. If the Moors’ foreign business made no profits or if prior profits had already been repatriated, they would not have to pay any additional tax.

Given the risks and economic drawbacks of requiring implementation, the Supreme Court should not include it in the Constitution. Instead, Congress should be free to decide whether and how to tax unrealized income.

