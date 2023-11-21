This closely watched stock-market indicator shows that the current rally will continue through the end of the year

Published: November 21, 2023 1:28 pm ET

The lightning-fast surge in the US stock market in recent weeks has led the S&P 500 index to record its biggest three-week percentage gain in three years, and there is still room for the rally to continue until the end of the year. Is. Datatrack Research.

The correlation between the large-cap S&P 500 SPX and some sectors in the major indexes continues to hover around their five-year average levels, sending some positive signals as investors “see clear skies ahead” and they Interested in choosing one of these. Individual sectors and stocks, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Datatrack Research.

According to data compiled by Datatrack Research, over the past five years, the five largest sectors in the S&P 500 have had an average correlation of 0.83 with the overall index, which becomes a borderline between good and bad equity markets.

When correlations move above that level, stocks come under pressure as investors see too much risk in holding stocks as an asset class. As a result, everything sells out in such an environment, Colas said. Conversely, when correlations are consistently below that level, stocks tend to rise.

But for now, the correlation is just above the long-term average of 0.83, meaning stocks are still nowhere near the unusually low correlation levels of the July 2023 highs, where stocks peaked (see chart above ).

“Unless correlations are well below average, the S&P 500 is unlikely to see a near-term top, and we’re a long way from those levels right now,” Colas said.

It is also not unusual to see correlations temporarily rise slightly above average in bull markets. As the chart shows, this happened three times during the bull markets of 2020 and 2021, and three times in 2019.

“The main thing here is that we believe U.S. equities will continue to rise in the coming weeks,” Colas said.

U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was falling 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP was falling 0.8%, according to FactSet data.

Source: www.marketwatch.com