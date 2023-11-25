This city in North Jersey has the priciest ZIP code. Where is your rank?

Average home list prices continue to rise across the state and across the country. But one ZIP code in New Jersey earned the title of having the highest average list price in the state during October.

A recent report from Realtor.com – which specifically looked at areas with 25 or more listings during the month of October – found that Stone Harbor’s 08247 ZIP code had the highest average listing price in New Jersey at $4.38 million.

The priciest listing in the Cape May County zip code was a $9.9 million home at 10521 Golden Gate Drive. The five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom waterfront property offers nearly 3,000 square feet of living space and comes with an updated interior, an open floor plan with a pool, multiple outdoor decks and two private boat slips.

How does North Jersey compare?

Because the report only takes into account ZIP codes that had more than 25 active listings during October, Stone Harbor came out on top. But it wasn’t New Jersey’s most expensive ZIP code overall.

Alpine 07620 had the highest average list price overall in New Jersey. The Bergen County city had a total of 24 active home listings in October, with a median list price of $5.9 million.

48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine.

The priciest property for sale in Alpine is a $22.5 million mansion on Rio Vista Drive that has seven bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms, 2 acres of land and 25,700 square feet of living space, as well as a 15-seat theater, two bars, a wine cellar Is. , two indoor pools and a sauna.

The second North Jersey ZIP code that ranked with the highest average list price in October is New Vernon’s 07976. With a median listing price of $3.4 million and a total of 13 active listings, the Morris County city ranked sixth. State.

The six-bedroom, 5½ bathroom mansion listed at $6.5 million is the most expensive property for sale in New Vernon. With 15,353 square feet of living space on more than 8 acres of land, the home features a pool, eight fireplaces, a library, and a designer kitchen.

