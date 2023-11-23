The city’s ambitious proposals would not require fossil fuels to be used in new housing or commercial development, including for heating and cooking.

Oxford City Council has announced plans to ban gas stoves in new buildings by 2025. It is part of the English city’s ambition to make all new developments run without fossil fuels.

The council has taken the step as part of its new local plan which prioritizes tackling the climate emergency.

“The Local Plan is a huge step forward in how we tackle the existential threat of climate change,” Councilor Louise Upton said after the publication of the draft plan last month. “All new homes and businesses in Oxford will be required to generate enough electricity to meet their needs, operate without using fossil fuels and plant more trees.”

The council has since adopted the draft and launched a consultation with the 162,000-strong population oxford,

This will be taken into account while preparing the final draft of the plan which will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate of the Government. There will then be a public inspection and it could be adopted by summer 2025.

Are gas stoves harmful to your health?

According to the International Energy Agency, 26 percent of global energy-related emissions come from the operation of buildings (8 percent are direct emissions from buildings and 18 percent are indirect emissions from the production of electricity and heat).

Apart from his contribution to this number, gas stove Indoor air pollution limits are also breached and children are at increased risk of developing health problems major reports Found published earlier this year.

More than 700,000 cases in children asthma This was linked to cooking on gas at home in the EU last year, the report said. This figure represents about 7 percent of all cases of asthma among children in the entire group.

Where in Europe are gas stoves being banned?

About 100 million people in the European Union use gas cookers, including more than half of households in Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Hungary.

There has been a ban on connecting newly built houses and apartments to the gas network in the Netherlands since 2018, and Denmark also has a similar ban.

Gas stoves have become a partisan issue in America

Elsewhere it has become a divisive topic. When rumors of a gas stove ban in the US spread earlier this year, Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I will never give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can snatch it from my cold dead hands. come and take it!!”

In May, New York became the first state to ban gas stoves. The installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings will be illegal in 2026 for buildings up to nine stories tall and in 2029 for buildings larger.

However, gas and construction trade groups filed a lawsuit in October to block the rule, claiming the state’s ban is unenforceable under federal law.

