This chart makes it clear: Bitcoin is bullish

While Bitcoin price action has been sideways and directionless for most of the year, bulls and bears debate over which direction will ultimately be chosen.

However, given the macro conditions like rising interest rates, sinking stock market and rising debt, bears are not ready to give up. But after seeing this chart they might want to do so.

Bitcoin price chooses a direction: up and away

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are generally extremely volatile. But volatility has dropped to zero since the collapse of FTX.

Few are willing to take a risk on BTC and altcoins while macro conditions are on the verge of collapse. This resulted in a major reversal from below, but also more than six months of consolidation and confusion.

But after several months of sideways price action, it appears that Bitcoin has chosen a direction and formed a new trend. However, bears continue to remain short as per market sentiment.

Bearish traders may want to reconsider their positions after taking a look at the Directional Movement Index.

It can’t be denied: the bulls are in charge. BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

Bullish directional activity is nothing but an average

The Directional Movement Index is typically found bundled with the Average Directional Index, and consists of one negative and one positive directional indicator. The premise of the tool is simple: the asset is bullish when DI+ (green) is above DI- (red) and bearish when DI- is above DI+.

This technical analysis indicator is currently showing DI+ rising, while DI- is falling and is below the 20 line. More notable is line 20 for ADX, which is not illustrated. When the ADX rises above 20, the tool suggests that a trend is active and strengthening.

Bitcoin is not yet above 20 on a weekly basis, but that is starting to happen on lower time frames. Given how strong the recent move was, ADX could confirm a move above 20 in the next week or two. At that point, bears may finally be forced to admit that a new bullish trend has developed.

source: www.newsbtc.com