This CEO built his company on $60 in a weekend—it made $80 million last year: ‘You can copy my model’

Noah Kagan’s book “Million Dollar Weekend” is not about getting rich quick.

The millionaire founder and CEO of discount software firm AppSumo will be the first to tell you that he didn’t become rich overnight.

But when he realized he had a good idea on his hands, he put himself in a position to succeed by acting immediately and decisively. Kagan, now 41, took just a few days to found AppSumo in 2010, a company that generated nearly $80 million in revenue last year.

Kagan’s idea: copy MacHeist, a site that offers discounted software bundles for Apple users, and make a similar service available for PCs. Kagan emailed the founder of the popular image-sharing service Imgur on Reddit, and offered to promote a discounted version of the software in exchange for what he sold.

He then reached out to Reddit’s founding engineer to ask if he could advertise the deal for free on the site.

“Why not?” Kagan misses hearing. “Our users love Imgur. They’ll be thrilled to get a discount.”

He paid a developer in Pakistan $48 to build a website with a PayPal button and spent $12 on a domain name. One weekend, $60 down, and he was up and running. The rest, as they say, is history.

If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, you may be able to ensure that history repeats itself. Kagan says: “Frankly, you can copy my model.”

Here are three steps he suggests for anyone who wants to launch a successful business in 48 hours.

1. Get started now

When thinking about starting a business your natural inclination may be to learn as much as possible. You can spend days taking courses, reading books, and watching YouTube videos to develop your expertise. But ultimately, you’re wasting time, says Kagan.

He says, “You have to start today. You can’t keep watching videos.”

What does it mean? This means that you’ll probably have some ideas that don’t get off the ground and others that fail early on. Consider these experiments rather than failures — experiences you can learn from, Kagan says.

Successful entrepreneurs, Kagan writes, “take action first, get real feedback, and learn from it, which is a million times more valuable than any book or course. And fast!”

2. ‘Practice asking skills’

Starting a small business, as Kagan describes, is really a series of questions — a process you have to get comfortable with if you want to succeed.

“You have to practice the skill of asking,” says Kagan. “Asking someone to be your customer, asking someone to be your partner, asking someone for feedback on your idea.”

The scariest part of asking is the possibility that you will be rejected. To calm that feeling, Kagan reminds herself that, in the grand scheme of her life, none of the people who rejected her will be that important. He even sets rejection targets for himself when starting any new idea or initiative.

He tells himself, “’This is going to suck. I should aim to get at least 20 rejections.’ “That alone helps me accept that I will be rejected and turn it into a game versus a blow to my self-esteem.”

3. Find a problem that people will pay you to solve

When starting a business, you shouldn’t just think about generating excitement around a product. Rather, you should find an existing demand and meet it.

“The most important thing is that you’re solving a problem that people are excited to give you money for,” says Kagan. “You have to find one thing.”

Your process may lead you to a lot of things that don’t work. Kagan’s mishaps include forays into online gambling (“no one came”) and lawn care (“no one wanted to give me money”).

However, you’ll know it when you have a potential hit on your hands, he says, citing his company’s effort in offering discounted alternatives to popular software solutions.

“I asked people if they were interested in a DocuSign alternative,” he says. “I made $3,000 in 24 hours.”

Once you find something that works, double and triple it, Kagan says.

“The best businesses are the ones that last,” he says. “I started three other businesses that did similar things. And that’s when I finally canceled them and really focused on the one that worked. , then my business really took off.”

