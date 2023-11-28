This Catskills House Is Nice, Affordable, and Off the Grid

Architect and industrial designer Mark Thorpe runs a multidisciplinary studio in New York. His innovative approach to architecture, branding and furniture design for clients including Under Armour, Moroso and Ligne Roset is rooted in a belief in the architecture of responsibility. Their basic design aims to be durable and affordable. He has recently collaborated with Stage Six (which scales social enterprise) and affordable housing social enterprise group, Ichle International, on sustainable and ecologically responsible housing development in Uganda. Each house built of mud bricks has its own water tower to collect rainwater in case of drought.

I talked to Mark about the Fremont House, a home he and his wife built to show how off-grid living can be both stylish and affordable. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What is your general architectural approach/design?

Our approach is straightforward, simple and legible. In the case of many of the houses I’ve built in the Upstate, it’s really about trying to bring some degree of flavor and sophistication to the architectural language of the Upstate by using the local vernacular. But at the same time, I am reaching this using renewable technology. What it boils down to is keeping everything agile and local, integrating renewable technology and pushing for 100% win/win.

Marco Petrini

How did you achieve this at Fremont House?

We wanted to test the solar concept along a straight line to the house. How can we keep the house as passive as possible so that its heating and cooling does not decrease?

To start, we made the entire house solar powered. It is not tied to the grid outside the gate. So, zero dollar energy bill. All panels are rooftop and designed to accommodate southern exposure. Solar energy powers everything – lights, internet, appliances.

We all focused on the straight line home, which is a passive move. We used platonic forms such as a square with a 90 degree angle, which provides an easy opportunity to lock it in and not cool down. It is also naturally cross-ventilated. There is no AC in the house.

It is heated by a wood-burning stove inside the utility room and an energy efficient Dyson heater that provides heat for the piping and is always maintained at 55 degrees.

In winter, we light a fire, and because it is square, the energy in the house is not wasted. It is easier to heat than a house with different angles. Also there are very few windows in the house, so this way we are not losing heat.

Marco Petrini

How did you adapt the design for different seasons? Doesn’t the heat increase in summer?

It is not very hot here. The home is near Lake Tana between Roscoe and Callicoon, New York. The region remains cool and temperatures rarely go above 80 degrees. Cross ventilation allows heat to move naturally into the home, rising up and directly out the window.

If you need it, it’s also possible to add an electric heat pump and a mini-split AC will provide that.

Your livability score shows… wow, you have barely any climate risk! Not even for summer! Were you aware of this when you built here?

I didn’t know it when we were building, but I always knew that the climate here was very moderate. It is raining a lot, there is a lot of sunshine. It is an ideal place and it also snows a lot.

What decisions did you make in building the Catskill House for the environment?

We had to work mostly in heat and cold.

Apart from this, the roof panels are also black and the roof is also black so it retains heat. And when it snows, black has a faster heat coefficient to heat the snow, so it melts faster. The roof is also at an angle so snow will fall off immediately – a natural cleanup, too.

Marco Petrini

What would you have done differently now that you’re living in it?

We finished the Fremont House late last year. So it will be a full year by 1st December.

Lesson learned? It is two storeyed. In the future we will make a story. The roof is easy to access when you have to climb up there. Cleaning windows on the second level is a pain.

Otherwise, everything works properly. In the winter, a house can go from freezing to 70 in a matter of hours. Its footprint is small, only 1,000 square feet (500 upstairs and 500 downstairs) so the fire heats the entire house.

We will be implementing many of these lessons for the next home we are building to sell in North Branch. We will use the same approach and build according to the same concepts.

What are your three top tips for people who want to live off the grid?

1. Just take the position of being autonomous. Understand that you don’t have to depend on the system, the grid. You don’t have to trust anything. You can take responsibility for yourself and do it yourself.

2. You don’t have to sacrifice design to have a sustainable home. There’s a stigma around some of these things that’s unfair. It is possible to have a well-designed home that is completely functional without the powers that be promoting fossil fuels as the only solution.

3. There are lots of opportunities to go off the grid: solar, geothermal, and other technologies. It is worth the effort.

Source: heatmap.news