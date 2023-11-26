This carry-on loved by flight attendants fits 2 weeks’ worth of clothes — and it’s on sale before Cyber ​​Monday

Black Friday may be over, but the deals on stuff keep coming for Cyber ​​Monday. One of the best we’ve seen so far? TravelPro’s Platinum Elite Hardside Spinner Carry-On. From flight attendant-approved-brand TravelPro, it’s sturdy, roomy enough to fit two weeks’ worth of clothes, and is 20 percent off right now.

Reviewers have rated it as high-grade as its name suggests, with dozens swearing it’s “worth every penny” of the $370 price tag. Don’t worry, you won’t have to pay that much if you act fast during Amazon’s early Cyber ​​Monday sale.

Right now, you can get this Amazon favorite for $296. If you think that’s still too much, consider all the money you’ll save in luggage fees with this carry-on, whose packing capacity is compared to a full-size suitcase.

One reviewer wrote, “Although this case is small in size, it uses every possible means to maximize your internal space.” “I have made several trips of more than a week’s duration working exhaustively on the material of this case. It’s more than any carry-on I’ve ever had.” Another shopper said it was the only bag they needed for two weeks in Costa Rica.

The suitcase measures 21 by 9.5 by 14.5 inches (23 inches long including wheels). The brand says that it has a packing capacity of 45 litres, which is enough for seven to 11 outfits. Inside, there are divider panels, built-in mesh pockets, and a water-resistant pouch for optimal organization. On the outside, the carry-on has a charge port compatible with USB-A and -C, as well as a TSA-friendly lock. The durable polycarbonate shell keeps your belongings safe as the bag (inevitably) takes shocks during transportation.

One reviewer said, “It handled the rough roads of Greece and Italy with ease.” And one frequent flier said, “I would definitely recommend this set. I have flown 1.5 million air miles over 30 years and have always used TravelPro.

TravelPro is a favorite brand among flight attendants. You’ve probably seen cabin crew carrying the brand’s MaxLite 5 tote on their aircraft or toting the famous FlightCrew 5 bag marketed only to professionals. The Platinum Elite hardside spinner didn’t have much time to gain such a strong following. It debuted only in 2021 as a follow-up to the original Platinum Elite Softsided Collection. Since then, it has received nearly 800 ratings on Amazon, of which nearly 600 are five stars.

The highest rated features are mobility, lightness, and durability. The Carry-On comes in five colors: black, silver, grey, navy and light “dark sky” blue. All are on sale now for under $300 – so purchase the TravelPro Platinum Elite Hardside Spinner Carry-On and travel like aviation pros this season and beyond.

