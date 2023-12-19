This C300 action video camera from SJCAM offers great value for money

SJCAM’s C300 action camera is a modular design with a battery grip for handheld shooting , [+] A small size to house the camera in an underwater housing. sjcam

The market for action cameras has been growing like crazy ever since the first GoPro came out with its go-anywhere HERO cameras to capture video on a mountain or under the waves of the ocean. Pocket-sized action cameras are top-rated for vlogging, sports, and exploring because they’re so small and sturdy. They are small enough to fit in a work bag or coat pocket and are always available to capture action.

The SJCAM C300 is a relatively new action camera designed for photographers and videographers who need a compact and robust camera with all the features needed to capture video in extreme conditions. The C300 is affordable, comes with a ton of accessories and offers exceptional value for money.

Despite its hefty price tag, the SJCAM C300 features an IMX 20-megapixel CMOS image sensor that can capture 4K video at 30fps, 2K at 60fps, or 1080p at 120fps. As well as capturing video, the C300 can also take still images and the lens offers a 154-degree wide field of view, as well as an 8x digital zoom function to get closer to the action.

The SJCAM C300 can be used in two ways. Has a long battery grip for handheld shots, as well , [+] Small and robust battery when the camera is used in an underwater housing. sjcam

Along with its handheld battery grip, the C300 has two displays, each with a 1.3-inch HD screen – one on the front and one on the back. You can switch between the two screens to record a snippet of a TikTok video into the camera or switch to forward-facing mode for regular mode while filming whatever is in front of you. The handheld grip has a 1/4 thread on its base for attaching to a bracket, tripod or selfie stick.

The C300 kit comes with a second battery pack that can snap onto the camera module and make the C300 small enough to mount on a lanyard holder or cycling helmet. It can also fit inside the supplied underwater housing, which is waterproof to a depth of 30 metres. The modular design of the C300 makes it a flexible and versatile device that can be easily adapted to the best size and format for the occasion.

There’s no shortage of accessories for the SJCAM C300, which are all included in the price. There’s an IP68 underwater housing for diving depths of up to 30 meters, as well as composite brackets for mounting the C300 on a car, motorcycle or helmet for skiing or cycling. The C300 can also be used as an in-vehicle dashcam with a looping mode that continuously records loops of video of different lengths. The unit can be powered from a car charger via the USB-C charging port.

SJCAM’s C300 action camera comes with an underwater housing that is waterproof to depth , [+] 30m. sjcam

One of the most significant drawbacks when filming action videos is camera shake. If you’re skiing, mountain biking or running, your videos probably won’t be watchable without some kind of anti-shake technology to keep everything steady. Many action cameras use three-axis anti-shake technology, but the C300’s EIS 2.0 (Electronic Image Stabilization) uses six-axis technology for better results. You can see the effect as soon as you turn on the camera. It’s like having a mini-steadicam on board.

The C300’s Battery Grip module provides up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge. However, this figure drops when capturing video in 4K resolution, where you can expect battery life to drop to around three hours at the maximum resolution. Image quality is quite good, although noise levels increase in low light.

An external microphone module on the C300 provides better audio quality than having just one microphone array on the camera body, so if you’re shooting selfies, there won’t be any microphones pointing directly at you. I would always recommend using an external wireless mic like the RøDE GO Me for better audio quality and soundtrack that can be added in post-production.

The SJCAM C300’s lens offers a 154-degree field of view for impressive wide shots. sjcam

The SJCAM C300 supports both 2.4 and 5.GHz Wi-Fi and once connected to the network, the camera can be controlled remotely using the dedicated smartphone app, available for Android and iOS. The app lets you make changes to image settings, view previews, and move files to another device. It also has a microSD slot that can take cards up to 128GB capacity, providing enough space for a day’s shooting.

A drop-down menu on the C300 offers a selection of preset shooting modes, including low-light scenes, stills, timelapse, burst and slow-motion, providing plenty of creative opportunities. Low light performance may be a little worse, but it all depends on the light and ISO the camera is using.

Decision: For the money, the SJCAM C300 offers a number of accessories and some excellent shooting flexibility. The EIS 2.0 image stabilization works well, and the modular design of the camera is very clever and makes the C300 ideal for a wide range of applications. Although the C300 may not be the best performer in its class, this action camera offers a lot for the money and if it gets damaged or lost, you won’t have spent too much money. For anyone interested in action cameras, the SJCAM C300 is a great way to create action videos at a reasonable price.

Pricing & Availability: The SJCAM C300 Action Camera is available now and is priced at $159.99 / £119.99 at Amazon.

more info: sjcam.com

Technology Specification: