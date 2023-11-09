This Bullish Shiba Inu metric has surged 3,000%, could this trigger a SHIB price rally?

TL;DR

Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain, has seen a surge in activity with daily new contracts increasing by over 3,000%, indicating significant network growth.

The network has achieved milestones such as over 1.5 million total blocks and nearly 1.3 million wallet addresses, suggesting growing adoption and utility.

Experts believe that Shibarium’s progress, coupled with factors such as mass adoption, regulatory developments, and the coin burning program that recently burned more than 173 million tokens, will lead to a bullish run on the SHIB token. Can.

Developments around the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – continue to make headlines because until recently, most of the progress was focused on the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

According to ShibariumScan, daily new contracts on the network have increased by more than 3,000%. Notably, there were 34 such contracts on November 6, while the following day the figure increased to 1,058.

The L2 scaling solution officially went live at the end of August and has broken several milestones since then. For example, the total number of blocks has increased above 1.5 million, while wallet addresses are moving towards 1.3 million.

Many experts and Shiba Inu officials have suggested that further progress on the network could lead to a SHIB boom.

Other factors that may play a role include large-scale adoption, regulatory clarity, technological innovation, and successful execution of the Shiba Inu burning program.

The Memecoin project saw a burn rate increase of 20,000 on November 7, when more than 173 million tokens were removed from circulation.

