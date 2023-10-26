The field of cryptocurrencies is truly full of surprises. Recently, an emerging meme coin called $MEME, which has no roadmap or utility, has already raised over $11 million in its ongoing sale.

Memecoin (MEME) Hits a Major Milestone with Firesale

MEME is an Ethereum-based memecoin that operates under the ERC-20 network, with a total supply of 69 billion MEME tokens. The token was designed by a Web3 startup called Memeland and launched by the team working at 9GAG.

According to the Memecoin Fire Sale page, the brand new meme coin reportedly sold over 11.4 billion MEME tokens at $0.001 in the ongoing Firesale. This represents a significant growth of 150%, beating the team’s expectations since inception.

The token’s active firesale, which has raised over $11 million, has already done so despite being a waitlisted-only sale.

In line with Memecoin’s whitepaper, the team highlighted that the token has “no function, no utility and no intrinsic value, with no promise or expectation of any financial returns, profits, interest or dividends.” ”

The team further claims that Memecoin does not represent “any rights of any voting rights” in relation to the Memeland ecosystem.

However, despite the meme coin having no roadmap, utility, and future returns, this did not influence crypto investors from buying the meme coin. Furthermore, the crypto community is still eager to support the startup, which demonstrates the trust and confidence of crypto investors in the new meme coin.

According to data from MEME’s Tokenomics, it was revealed that the first 2.7% of the total supply of MEME tokens will be released on October 27th. Meanwhile, the remaining portion “will be unlocked daily over the course of eighteen months.”

Meme Coin Piques Crypto Investors’ Interest

The cryptocurrency community’s interest in the newly introduced MEME token can be gauged from the future profit prospects of meme coins. Meme coins can offer huge investment returns for investors, however they can also be risky for those who do not do proper research before investing in the token.

One notable meme coin that has generated huge returns for investors and created hundreds of millionaires in the 2021 bull run is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin.

The Dogecoin rival was launched in 2020, but rose to prominence later in 2021 after a significant price increase. The token remains an important meme coin to this day.

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu was launched with a starting price of $0.000000001009. As of May 2021, the token traded at $0.00003469, representing an increase of over 10,000% in price. At the time of writing the token is trading at $0.000008.

