This brand new luxury hotel in Phoenix has the largest rooftop restaurant in Arizona – with incredible sunset views

12-time James Beard Award nominee Sam Fox is opening the posh Global Ambassador Hotel in Phoenix — and we got a peek inside.

Courtesy Global Ambassador

Restaurateur Sam Fox has opened more than 150 restaurants. But for their first hotel project, Fox and his team of high-profile celebrity investors only had one location in mind: Phoenix. So when Fox’s long-awaited Global Ambassador Hotel opens on December 6, it will become Arizona’s capital’s most luxurious stay. It features five culinary concepts, including Arizona’s largest rooftop restaurant and an investment of more than $1 million per room. It is also the only Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection resort in Phoenix.

“We’ll try to take what people are doing in the hospitality business, add our touch to it and make it better,” Fox explained. travel + leisure, Noting that he wants the property to be not just a place where guests come to drop off their bags and leave, but a place where they want to stay and experience.