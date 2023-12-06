About two years ago, crypto prices were at an all-time high. Bitcoin (BTC) reached almost $70,000. Then things got bad, then worse, and then catastrophic. BTC drops to $15,000 after FTX implosion.

Prices have been up for most of 2023, but these felt like hard-earned gains – rallies followed immediately by setbacks. By mid-October Bitcoin was around $27,000.

A crypto-skeptic friend messaged me on Tuesday saying he was going to buy more Bitcoin. A colleague says he’s hearing from people thinking about crypto. Will this work? Is crypto moving towards mainstream territory again?

To the dismay of my father, who asked me about my predictions for the markets and finance during my two-decade career, I have no idea. But I know it’s been two years since this kind of euphoria was felt in the crypto markets – before the collapse of Celsius, Voyager, Three Arrows Capital, FTX, Genesis…

FOMO (you know, “fear of missing out”) perhaps mixed with a dose of YOLO (“you only live one”) seems to be back.

It is not difficult to understand how things got so excited. It’s really a big deal that Wall Street giants BlackRock, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton are trying to list a Bitcoin ETF in the US.

Anyone with a plain vanilla brokerage account should be able to purchase these products, if they are approved by regulators – and all signs point to the possibility of approval soon. This is easier and probably more realistic for regular Americans than setting up a Coinbase account or, God forbid, figuring out how a decentralized exchange or MetaMask works.

Therefore, the sales and marketing footprint of BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton is poised to be behind the Bitcoin ETF. It’s not crazy to think that a lot of money will come into crypto. Whether this constitutes a sustainable rally is debatable.

Here’s what else I have in mind:

Source: www.coindesk.com