This Bitcoin Ordinals Inscription Was Sold for the Highest Price Ever

The Bitcoin community has witnessed its largest Ordinals Inscription sale to date amid a resurgence of digital artifacts on the largest blockchain network.

Ordinals Inscription #8 from Honey Badgers has been sold for 450,000 Bitcoins (BTC) worth approximately $10.4, according to a tweet from Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden.

Biggest Ordinals Inscription Sale

Data on Magic Eden’s website shows that the Honey Badgers collection has a total supply of 10,000 Bitcoin NFTs ranging from 81557 to 1029518.

Inscription #8 was purchased by pseudonymous X user OG General, who was tagged as a legend in Magic Eden’s post. He pointed out that the inscription was made on January 15 at 1 Satoshi per byte (sat/vB) when almost no one cared about ordinal inscriptions.

“Back at work, I’m just warming up. LFG!!… There is only one Web 3 that we all have to build. This community, you are all made different. Special thanks to everyone who helped educate me and get me up to speed. Ordinals isn’t about a sale, it’s about where we’re all going. “It is truly blessed and fortunate to own a piece of our history,” said OG General.

Ordinal inscriptions, which are artifacts such as text, images, and videos imprinted into the witness portion of a BTC transaction, have recently resurfaced. A product of the Taproot soft fork, the mechanism is designed to account for the number of individual Satoshis, the smallest denomination of BTC. The inscription of data on the Bitcoin network ultimately led to the rise of Bitcoin NFTs.

Milestones of Ordinals

Magic Eden launched a marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs in March so that Ordinals enthusiasts could easily trade their collectibles. Bitcoin inscriptions have inspired the creation of similar protocols on other blockchains, such as Ethscriptions on Ethereum.

Nearly $148 million has been spent on fees related to more than 46.5 million ordinal inscriptions since the protocol launched in December 2022, according to data from blockchain ecosystem analytics platform Dune. The project has achieved several milestones, including the first sale of a collection called Bitcoin showroom by multinational auction house Sotheby’s.

Unfortunately, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr recently called for the closure of the Ordinals protocol, claiming that Ordinals are exploiting vulnerabilities and leading to blockchain spam.

