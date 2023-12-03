This astronaut got rejected from NASA three times, but has a message for everyone about patience: 'One in a million is not zero'

When Mike Massimino was six years old in Long Island, New York, he saw astronauts as superheroes and putting them on a pedestal. In the summer of 1969, he watched with wide eyes on television Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin taking the first steps on the Moon and recalled thinking, “They’re going to be talking about this 500 years in the future.”

He immediately asked his mother to transform his elephant school costume into an astronaut for Halloween.

“It was Neil Armstrong,” he explains. Luck, “The space program impacted me at a very young age. I’ve always felt that it’s the most important thing happening in the world.”

More than two decades after seeing the first man on the Moon — and receiving three rejections from NASA — Massimino served as an astronaut from 1996 to 2014, including on the Hubble Space Telescope’s last mission. His team set records for space travel and he won the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery of dark energy. He has also played himself on the sitcom big bang theory,

In many ways, Massimino is an unexpected success story, but he’s also a master class in patience, which he credits with helping him beat the odds. Now, he has a message for others about perseverance. “The one thing I realized I could control was how hard I worked and not giving up,” he says.

A friend once reminded him, “You can control the effort, not the result.”

Grit is the perfect combination of passion and perseverance, which ultimately motivates people to stay committed to long-term or lofty goals, as psychologist and speaker Angela Duckworth has written. Patience, As a researcher of the phenomenon, he found that grit is a stronger predictor of performance than other common success traits such as consistency. In addition to career success, grit also improved well-being, and was found to improve people’s life satisfaction, sense of connectedness and happiness, and was even associated with lower levels of depression.

NASA

just a dream

As a child fascinated by undiscovered parts of the universe, Massimino followed the latest in space missions and digested films and books on astronauts. the right stuff, where he saw the power of detail-oriented teamwork between the mission control center and space. He dreamed of joining the team. But his desire took hold when he realized he lacked the ideal skills to become an astronaut: he was afraid of heights and could not swim. “I could never do what they do,” he says. “I thought I’d never fit in.”

The most damaging blow was his poor eyesight. “That dream, the idea of ​​following my heroes into orbit, had already lived and died a thousand times in my imagination,” he writes in a new book. moon, About his career in and out of space.

rejection upon rejection

Given all of Massimino’s obstacles in qualifying and excelling as an astronaut, he worked on paving the way for a different career and obtained a desk job at IBM. However, when Challenger exploded, Massimino decided he couldn’t wait any longer to pursue his passion.

NASA’s elite astronaut program introduces a new class every two years. If you fail to do so, your name will not be considered again until the next round. Massimino first applied for the program in 1989. Eight months later, he received his rejection letter in the mail. Unsurprisingly, he began pursuing space research and education, working toward a PhD in engineering at MIT. He reapplied for the astronaut class of 1992 two years later. He was again rejected but began working in industry as a research engineer at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace in Houston, Texas. Years later, for the Class of 1995, Massimino’s application got the green light. The interview process was as extensive as one could imagine, including IQ tests, medical tests, and numerous laboratory tests.

Massimino was medically disqualified for something he could not change – not having 20/20 vision. He did not stop here. After extensive research, he took about a year of vision training, seeking advice from others in the space science field, which helped his eyes focus more clearly on the objects in front of him.

Submitting his fourth application to NASA like an arrow in the dark with a note from his eye doctor on his improvements, Massimino got a call. They will let him get his eyes checked again. he passed.

“It was unimaginable to decide to give up on my dream after coming so close,” he writes in his book.

how to be patient

You could look at Massimino’s first three applications and conclude that he was unsuccessful. But failure is not something Massimino writes much about in his book. He also says that he was under no illusion in thinking that everything would be fine in the first attempt. Instead he held the belief that if he kept trying, even if he didn’t succeed as he intended, it would be okay.

“I felt like if I did these things and tried my best, I would get good results,” he says.

It’s about being satisfied with your current circumstances, no matter the obstacles, and not giving up on the opportunity for more and your passion.

“One in a million is not zero,” he explains. Luck, “I knew that if I gave up, I would always wonder what would have happened.” Needless to say, his position as professor – where he was before and after joining NASA – was a consolation prize. He was happy with his job but continued to apply as if he were a six-year-old kid re-watching Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk. During a decade of rejection, he pursued several satisfying paths around space travel and engineering while starting a family. But Massimino says that putting in the extra effort and taking a chance requires examining yourself and being honest about untapped potential.

“I think it’s about trying to be honest with yourself about what really matters to you, and trying to give yourself a chance to get there,” he says. “For me, it was just the passion of wanting to do it.”

Massimino also realized, especially during the interview process where he met accomplished astronauts and scientists, that successful people were not the superheroes he had once idolized.

“I found that the people at the top of their profession, whatever that meant, were also some of the best people. Good people get rewarded for being good people. You shouldn’t mistake kindness for weakness,” he says. “I started to realize that maybe it wasn’t that crazy after all. I may not have the same skill set or experience as other people, but that doesn’t mean I don’t fit in.

While Massimino understands the insurmountable obstacles that prevent people from pursuing their dream careers, his success was less about reaching space and more about believing in himself and not viewing rejection as a personal failure.

“I would have never stopped trying,” he says. “To make it happen this day, I will submit an application.”

Source: fortune.com