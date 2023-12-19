This Asset Manager Just Joined the Bitcoin Spot ETF Race, But There's a Problem

7RC Global, an asset management firm focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, has joined the race for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

According to a Form S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the 7RCC Spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credit Futures ETF will provide ESG investors access to digital assets and blockchain technology.

A New Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicant

7RCC’s ETF is unique in that it will have a combination of 80% BTC, and the remaining 20% ​​will gain exposure to carbon credit futures, unlike other spot Bitcoin ETFs on the SEC’s desk. The product is designed to reflect daily changes in the price of BTC and the value of carbon credit futures, as represented by the Winter Bitcoin Carbon Credit Index.

The index is linked to the value of emissions allowances issued under several cap-and-trade arrangements, including the California Carbon Allowance, the European Union Emissions Trading System and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The alternative investment manager warned that the fund’s shares could trade at a discount to their net asset value because they have no history of public trading. There is also no guarantee that the product will achieve its investment objective as it involves the same risks as investing directly in BTC or carbon credit futures.

The sponsor of the new fund is ETF investment and technology platform Tidal Investments. The firm will facilitate the creation, operation and development of the 7RCC ETF, providing administrative services to the fund.

Gemini will serve as guardian

Additionally, Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini will act as custodian of the ETF, while private banking and financial services provider Wilmington Trust will serve as trustee of the fund. 7RCC did not disclose the custodian of the ETF for cash and cash equivalents. If the application is approved, the new ETF will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BTCK.

“The Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios, balancing the innovative nature of Bitcoin with the progressive scope of carbon credit futures. In doing so, the fund offers investors an integrated single-trade approach to digital assets and environmental sustainability,” Gemini said.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com