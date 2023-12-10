This Altcoin Could Explode 500% If Current Momentum Continues

Loopring (LRC), a scaling solution that leverages its technology on the second layer of Ethereum (ETH), is one of the altcoins experiencing notable gains, in line with the bullish sentiment prevailing in the crypto market. Analysts are bullish about the potential for continued upward momentum in LRC, supported by key technical indicators.

In particular, in A trading view Post Dec 10, Crypto Analyst allansantana This highlighted that Loopring is poised for a potential bullish breakout, which would potentially propel the token to a 500% rally.

According to the analysis, optimism surrounds the current momentum looping, highlighting a gradual buildup that lays the groundwork for a significant upward move. In this context, the positive outlook of the looping extends to different time intervals, with the next target price likely to rise to $0.32, $0.43 and $0.53.

Looping price analysis chart. Source: Trading View

“Loopring is just building momentum (increasing slowly) to move forward. All possibilities still remain. It looks good on all time-frames: short, medium and long term. The bottom has already been reached, so we will experience long-term growth, higher highs and higher lows,” he said.

Against this backdrop, the analyst pointed out that Loopring has a historical tendency to move quickly and strongly, noting that while consolidation phases can last for months, breakout scenarios can yield 100% gains even in a single day.

Loopring Strong Climb

Comparing it with the previous analysis on November 3, the expert highlighted Loopring’s strong uptrend since October 19, supported by a super high Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite the strong RSI, the price was slightly above the early November 2022 low.

The analyst interpreted this as a positive sign, suggesting that growth prospects are still intact and the market remains bullish.

AlanSantana also noted the importance of trading volumes, noting that recent spikes were above the average volumes seen over the past seven months.

Looping price analysis chart. Source: Trading View

“Recently, trading volumes have been 3, 4, 5 times higher than the average over the past 7 months, which is clearly telling us that behind the scenes the bulls, smart money and emotionally well-balanced people are already Just shopping. With a target of 500% or more, it is no surprise there is a bullish wave,” he said.

It is essential to highlight that, despite the strong technical indicators, the Loopring ecosystem strategically emphasizes partnerships and effective network utilization to drive future price growth.

Loopring’s existing partnership with video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is a notable example of this strategy. This collaboration involves Loopring providing the infrastructure needed to facilitate NFT transactions within the GameStop ecosystem.

Also, Loopring relies on its underlying technology, which enables off-chain transaction settlement. This approach is designed to provide faster and more cost-effective transactions than competitors such as Ethereum, which require higher gas fees.

looping value analysis

At press time, LRC was trading at $0.26 with a daily loss of about 1.5%, while on the weekly chart, the token was up about 17%.

Looping seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Under technical analysis, looping is marked by bullish sentiments, from which a summary of the one-day gauge is derived. trading view At 15 there is a ‘buy’ signal, while the moving averages at 13 strongly support ‘strong buy’. The oscillators are currently marked as ‘neutral’ at 7.

Looping Technical Analysis. Source: Trading View

Considering these factors, it is worth noting that LRC’s prospects largely depend on the overall trajectory of the market.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing,

Source: finbold.com