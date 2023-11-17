This AI Stock Is Set to Disrupt the Advertising Industry The Motley Fool

business desk (TTD 0.26%) has transformed the advertising industry since its inception in 2009. The company is the largest, independent, demand-side edtech platform (DSP). It offers a self-service, cloud-based platform that runs ad campaigns and optimizes them for maximum return on investment.

The impact of the company’s innovations is self-evident in its growth. The chart below shows how its revenue has grown since its 2016 initial public offering (IPO).

As you can see, revenue has increased nearly 10x in the seven years since the company went public, as The Trade Desk has benefited from the shift from traditional media to advertising on digital channels.

The Trade Desk’s business model relies on machine-learning models and artificial intelligence (AI) to handle real-time analytics and make predictions that help its clients optimize their campaigns. Earlier this year, the company doubled down on AI with the release of its new AI-powered, media-buying platform, Kokai.

What is Kokai?

According to the Trade Desk, Kokai uses distributed AI to improve measurement and integration, and offer a new intuitive user experience. The new technology is capable of using deep learning algorithms that deliver over 13 million ad impressions every second, serving as a co-pilot for programmatic advertisers.

It’s easy to see why a platform like AI could be so transformative in advertising. The goal of advertising is to maximize returns on investment by converting potential customers while keeping advertising spend reasonable. Traditionally, this was done based on demographics with relatively little data. For example, football games commonly contain advertisements for beer and pick-up trucks because the brands selling those products believe that their target customers enjoy watching football.

With digital advertising, brands are able to obtain a certain amount of data that was impossible with linear advertising, as they can track individual purchasing behavior because the ads contain direct response prompts.

AI makes this form of digital advertising even more powerful. As CEO Jeff Green said on the company’s recent earnings call:

There are immense possibilities in AI. It will change the world again. But not everyone talking about AI is producing anything real or impactful. We are studying every part of our platform and investing in and/or planning to inject AI in places where data sets are rich, large, and high quality.

He explained that the company is testing deep-learning models in areas such as bidding, pricing, value and ad relevance.

The opportunity is huge for Trade Desk

The digital advertising industry is close to a $1 trillion addressable market, and should continue to grow as more ad spend shifts to channels like connected TV, which is rapidly taking market share from linear TV. This change appears to be only accelerating as several major streaming platforms have launched ad tiers in recent months, and Netflix It just said it has reached 15 million subscribers at its new advertising level.

Additionally, most advertising campaigns are still managed through insertion orders, or an agreement between the advertiser and publishers to spend a certain amount of money on advertisements. The Trade Desk’s programmatic approach automates the process and provides more data for advertisers, helping to improve return on investment. Programmatic is also gaining market share on insertion orders.

Meanwhile, The Trade Desk has other disruptive initiatives, including Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), a tracking protocol designed to replace third-party cookies, which will be phased out of Google Chrome by the second half of next year. Expected to happen. The Trade Desk has recently on-boarded several major advertisers on the media platform warner bros discovery in the third quarter, and wal-martThe media platform is also testing integration with UID2.

As The Trade Desk continues to innovate in AI and beyond, and benefits from secular tailwinds in the advertising industry, the company looks poised to continue strong growth and gain market share in a larger industry. After the post-earnings selloff, it’s a good time for long-term investors to buy the stock.

Jeremy Bowman has positions at Netflix and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions at and recommends Netflix, The Trade Desk, Walmart, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com