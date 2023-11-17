This AI Startup Aims to Allow Users to Generate Revenue Through ‘Digital Personalities’ – Zenger News

Hollo.AI is launching a platform designed to help its users create, secure, and monetize their so-called digital identities.

The platform offers users the opportunity to create their own artificial intelligence (AI) persona, complete with a Hollo.AI page – a social profile link-in-bio page that includes a personalized chatbot and links to their social media and websites. Are there.

The platform enables users to monetize their AI personas through various ‘AI side hustles’, such as content creation in games, metaverses, podcasts, virtual assistance, audiobooks, voiceovers, customer service, and brand deals.

The platform offers users the opportunity to create their own artificial intelligence (AI) persona, complete with a Hollo.AI page – a social profile link-in-bio page that includes a personalized chatbot and links to their social media and websites. Are there. Photo by Mohammad Nohassi/Unsplash

The platform integrates blockchain technology for verification and registration, ensuring ethical AI use and promoting trust and transparency between creators, fans, and businesses.

“With AI advancing at such a rapid pace, many creators are looking for a way to control what happens to their digital image,” said Rex Wong, CEO of Hollo.AI.

The goal is to give users sovereign ownership of their AI, “allowing them to have a say in when, where and how it is used,” Wong said.

The platform offers users the opportunity to create their own artificial intelligence (AI) persona, complete with a Hollo.AI page – a social profile link-in-bio page that includes a personalized chatbot and links to their social media and websites. Are there. Photo by Mohammad Nohassi/Unsplash

When signing up for the platform, users can create an AI twin and Holo.AI page using selfies and voice recordings.

The AI ​​twin, developed using the ChatBuddy interface, learns from the user’s social links and conversational chats, enabling the creation of exclusive content communities, fan engagement, content subscriptions, shopping experiences and brand deals.

AI Side Hustles: Enables users to set up side businesses like merchandising, e-commerce, masterclasses, and digital content creation.

Marketplace Portal: Manages representation and brand licensing for AI Twins, NIL, Identity and True Self, providing opportunities for brands and companies to hire, book or license Holo.AI users or their AI Twins .

Personalized AI Conversational Chatbot: Acts as a receptionist or salesman, connecting with fans and followers on the user’s Hollo.AI page.

Wong sees Hollo.AI as “the definitive verification mark for AI, the equivalent of claiming a domain name for the web or getting a blue checkmark for a verified social profile.”

By leveraging know-your-customer knowledge and a public AI blockchain ledger registry, the Santa Monica, California-based company aims to bring transparency and ethical standards to the AI ​​sector, he said.

Produced in collaboration with Benzinga

Source: www.zenger.news