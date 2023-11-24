This AI-Generated Influencer Could Pull in 10,000 Euros Per Month

Spanish model Aitana Lopez has perfectly arched eyebrows and a full, pink pout. The light bounce off her high cheeks and her body reveals that she counts a personal trainer among her loyal companions. Praise from her 127,000 Instagram followers fills the comments section of her post: “Gorgeous.” “Excellent.” “You have officially stolen my heart.”

The thing is, Lopez isn’t real. That is AI generated. He is also a successful influencer. According to the Barcelona design agency that created her and maintains her upbeat social media image, she can earn up to 10,000 euros (more than $10,000) per month.

That agency, called The Clueless, says AI models are more reliable and easier to work with than humans, who have weird egos and don’t always show up to shoots on time. Lopez currently represents the face of BIG, a sports supplement brand. Use her name code when ordering her products online and get a discount. You know the impressive drill.

AI-generated model Aitana Lopez loves jewelery and hopes you’ll buy some. Instagram screenshot by Leslie Katz/Forbes

The Clueless says on its site, “We’re not just an AI modeling agency, we’re visionaries on a mission to redefine the world of influencers.” “Our goal is to transcend the traditional scope of modeling and pave the way to influence, ushering in a new era of authenticity, impact and deeper meaning.”

As part of that effort for authenticity, the agency provides its models with distinctive personalities and life stories. Lopez is an enthusiastic 25-year-old Scorpio who loves cosplay, video games, and fitness.

Lopez’s bio reads, “With courage and authenticity, she faces challenges and expresses her opinions without hesitation, although her dark humor and self-centeredness sometimes show up in her face, showing her complexity.” “Makes it hard to smile.” “As a content creator, she shines with extroversion, attracting attention with her charming character.”

Maia Lima, the second of two AI-generated models currently featured on the site, is from Argentina. His biography states, “His loving nature is manifested in his bisexual orientation, which reflects the openness and diversity in his relationships.”

Pixel or person?

Lopez and Lima are the latest AI-generated humans that are blurring the lines between machine-driven and real. These include AI newscasters, AI K-pop band members and other virtual models whose impeccable appearance has raised concerns about unrealistic beauty standards that could prove particularly harmful to young girls.

Looking at photos of the models, it’s hard to tell that they are made of pixels. With some exceptions. In one photo, the strange shape of Lopez’s left bicep doesn’t match his more reliable-looking right arm. In other photos, she gazes into the camera with glassy brown eyes that look like they belong in a cartoon. The size of her bust varies greatly from photo to photo.

This hasn’t stopped her fan base from increasing on Instagram, x And TikTok. Even the #aimodel hashtag appearing on those accounts hasn’t stopped the love fest. Clueless did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Euronews that Lopez also has some celebrity fans.

“One day, a famous Latin American actor messaged her to ask her out,” said Ruben Cruz, the agency’s founder. “This actor has around 5 million followers and some people on our team watched his TV series when they were kids. “They had no idea Aitana didn’t exist.”

Aitana, who first posted on Instagram in early July, even responds to praise on the platform, responding to fans in both Spanish and English. “Gracias guapo” (Thank you handsome), she would reply to one comment. or “Thank you baby.”

However, as more people are catching on to her true origins, no doubt thanks to those little photographic oddities that hint at her algorithmic origins, she is starting to get press as “Spain’s first AI model”. There has been and is growing awareness of all forms of AI. Pervaded in our culture.

“Easy guy,” one Instagram user responded to another’s declaration of love. “It’s a few lines of code.”