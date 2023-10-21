This AI entrepreneur fasts for 23 hours a day. He says this helps him reach 'the most extreme levels'.

Michael Koch is the founder and CEO of HubConnect, an AI platform.

He eats the same food every day around noon which is rich in protein.

He said his diet isn’t about health — it’s about optimizing his performance as an entrepreneur.

The founder of the AI ​​platform says he eats the same kind of food every day because it helps him perform at his peak.

Michael Koch typically fasts for 23 hours a day, eating around noon. However, once a week, he fasts for 48 hours, and once a month, he fasts for 72 hours. He told Insider that this schedule puts his body in a state where he is “very, very focused.”

It’s all part of what the CEO of HubConnect calls his “Cognitive Protocol” – a rigorous set of diet, exercise, work and sleep habits designed to optimize performance, and they are detailed in his recent book “The Performance CEO.” .

The 45-year-old coach is most excited intermittent fasting: “The benefits are amazing from a cognitive standpoint as well as a physical standpoint.”

Their protocol is not about health. The former college athlete said that he has a habit of eating healthy and working out. However, when he started getting more business, Koch says he realized he needed to change his habits to cope with his workload.

He consulted medical experts, biohackers, monks, athletes and experimented on himself to develop the protocol he has been following for the past five years. “This is strictly a protocol for entrepreneurs who want to go to the most extreme levels to be able to perform at their best,” Koch explains.

Here’s what the coach eats and drinks every day

on most days, Coach wakes up around 4 in the morning And drink 24 ounces of “super water” containing half a teaspoon of vitamin C, minerals and a quarter teaspoon of salt. Then he has his first cup of organic black coffee.

By 4:20 a.m., he’s drinking his second cup of coffee, which he boosts with one milliliter of Lion’s Mane and L-theanine – Supplements That Have Been Proven to Help Improve Mental Function ,

After three to four hours of work and a strength training session—after which he takes 3 grams of creatine and 85 ounces of water—he has lunch around 12 p.m. He says that he eats at this time because it gives his body enough time to digest food, which gives him better sleep.

He starts his lunch with two cups of organic bone broth. Then, he has some type of protein — either grass-finished beef or wild-caught salmon — divided in relation to his body weight. This amount helps him maintain correct amount of muscle mass He said.

From there, he has two ounces of organ meats, such as liver, and four pasture-raised eggs. He ends his meal with an avocado, 40 raspberries, a quarter cup of pecans and 50 grams of raw cheese.

“That food gives me all the right nutrients that my brain needs to heal and function,” he said.

He’ll drink another cup of collagen-rich coffee around 2 p.m. and drink another 85 ounces of water by 5 p.m. After that point he said he also stopped consuming all fluids.

Koch says this approach works for him: “There’s no dogma of ‘This is one system for everyone.’” This is me sharing what I need to do to continue being a builder. ”

