This AI companion could change the way you feel about technology forever

Silicon Valley startup New Computer has unveiled Dot, an AI companion that could change our relationship with technology forever.

challenge: It’s been less than a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, the wildly popular app that introduced millions of people to “large language models” (LLMs): AI’s ability to understand and generate human-like text. Has been trained for.

Since then, the LLM hype train has been rolling steadily down the tracks, involving everyone from tech giants to fast food restaurants to Ivy League colleges. However, for most of us, LLM has still not become an essential part of our lives.

“Through your interactions with it, Dot develops a knowledge bank of what’s meaningful to you.” new computer

Introduction Point: New Computer hopes to change this with Dot, an LLM-powered AI companion accessible through an iOS app.

“Dot by New Computer is an intelligent guide designed to help you remember, organize, and navigate your life,” says Samantha Whitmore, former head of engineering at startup Kensho and formerly of Apple’s design team. Co-founded by member Jason Yuan – writes on his website.

What does that mean? Whereas a chatbot like ChatGPT is akin to a teacher or assistant – you ask it a question, it returns a (usually) factual answer – Dot is designed like a dedicated friend.

You can ask the AI ​​questions directly, but you can also share information about yourself with it — from your work schedule to memes you find funny — and it can use the information to improve your life. Will try.

Unlike ChatGPT, Dot won’t forget what you told it once you close the app.

New Computer writes, “Through your interactions with it, Dot grows its knowledge bank of what is meaningful to you, piecing together elements in your life to help you understand the bigger picture.”

Fast Company’s Mark Wilson, who was granted early access to New Computer’s AI companion, explains how the company sent him information on Korean architecture when it learned he was going to visit the country.

Dot also sent him recipes based on meals she made that he might like, and later asked if he had tried them.

,[Dot feels like] A reminder engine, a search buddy, an efficiency expert, an infinite repository for emotional labor. A pool floatie for your mental health. Something that ideally thinks about you even when you’re sleeping, Wilson wrote.

looking ahead: According to Wilson, like other LLMs, the DOT can make mistakes, and its unrevealed “gifts” can be annoying. Still, he seems adamant on the AI ​​companion, saying that after just three weeks of using it, it was “almost impossible” to imagine life without Dot.

Of course, this is just one person’s experience, but it shouldn’t take us long to see how other people feel about Dot — New Computer is now beta testing the app (you can join the waitlist Are) and hopefully it will be released before it expires. 2023, possibly with a monthly subscription fee.

New Computer writes, “Although we’re still early on this journey, we’re committed to building a product that feels like the future is finally here.”

Source: www.freethink.com