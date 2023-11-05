This 66-year-old man has worked at McDonald’s for 50 years: ‘I never thought this would be my forever job’

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

In the 1970s, the best thing you could do was flip burgers at McDonald’s.

At least according to Paul Handel. He started working at the newly opened McDonald’s in Merrick, New York, on the south shore of Long Island, in 1973 when he was just 16 years old, excited to eat unlimited French fries and hang out with his friends between shifts. The program paid $1.85 an hour.

“Believe it or not, to get a job at McDonald’s at that time you needed a job, so my brother, who was working in the kitchen, recommended me for the job,” Hendel, 66, told CNBC Make It. ” “Everyone wanted to work there.”

Hendel saw no future in his high school job after graduation. He was accepted to CW Post University (now Long Island University), and he planned to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in marketing and join his father, Hank, who was an attorney on Wall Street. Used to work for a brokerage firm.

Fifty years later, Hendel owns and operates 31 McDonald’s locations in Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, including the flagship restaurant in Times Square.

“I never thought this would become my forever job,” says Hendel. “But I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

In 1975, Hendel was about to quit his job at Merrick McDonald’s before his first semester of college, when his then-boss offered him a promotion: McDonald’s was opening a new location in Glen Cove, 30 minutes away. And there was a dire need for an assistant manager.

Handel accepted the job, thinking he could use the money to help pay for tuition and books.

“There were some parties I missed, and I wasn’t happy with that, but when I graduated it really worked out to my advantage, because I had zero debt and in terms of work experience and networking with The job was really ahead of the pack,” Hendel says. “Plus, being trusted to open a new restaurant when you’re an 18-year-old kid is pretty exciting.”

Hendel soon proved himself a valuable asset to the team, volunteering for late night shifts and improving the onboarding process for new crew members. Within three years, he was promoted to general manager.

In 1980, after graduating from college, Hendel again found himself at a crossroads: whether he should join his father on Wall Street, where he could potentially make more money, or work at McDonald’s. Should continue, the job he was good at and enjoyed?

“I was seriously considering giving my two weeks’ notice and the owner/operator of the restaurant, Paul Hunt, must have understood my mind because he says, ‘Paul, I don’t want you to leave. I’m leaving. “They made you supervisor of five McDonald’s locations in Nassau County, and it would come with a pay raise and a company car,” recalls Hendel.

After talking with friends and reading some job listings, Hendel realized that the offer came with a much higher salary than his first year working at a firm on Wall Street (Hendel told CNBC Make It Refused to share his past and present salary).

Paul Handel at McDonald’s in Oceanside, New York in 1986.

Still, he felt conflicted. Before accepting MacDonald’s offer, Handel sought advice from his father. That conversation, he says, “changed the direction of my career.”

Hendel says, “We were out to dinner, and I mentioned Hunt’s proposal, and my father’s first question — I’ll never forget it — was, ‘Do you like what I do?’” And I said, ‘Yeah, I really like it.’ And he says, ‘Do you think you’re good at this?’ And I said, ‘Well, I just got promoted!’”

He adds: “Then she said, ‘Paul, if this is what you love doing, and you’re good at it, then keep at it because I’m not crazy about my job or commuting to Manhattan every day.’ That’s when I realized that work isn’t just about getting a paycheck every week. I’m so glad he gave me the advice he did, because I still love what I do.”

Another aspect of working at McDonald’s that excited Handel at age 20 was the opportunity to become an owner/operator, overseeing the day-to-day operations of a restaurant and managing his own staff. It’s also a lucrative program: ZipRecruiter estimates that McDonald’s owner/operators make up to $400,000 per year.

“The opportunities that McDonald’s presents are truly limitless,” Hendel says. “I’ve worked with people who started out as crew members, then were promoted to owner/operators within a few years and became millionaires.”

In 1990, Hendel became the owner/operator of his first McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn. “From there, I find another restaurant almost every year.”

Hendel says that working in Brooklyn taught him the importance of time management, compassion, and handling issues “quickly and calmly” in a fast-paced environment. He added, “When you’re managing a staff and serving over 1,000 customers a day at each restaurant you have to treat people really well.”

Paul Hendel and his children Lauren and Mark at a recent McDonald’s event for employees.

Hendel still works five days a week and spends most of his time in his restaurants, checking on staff and any ongoing construction or renovations at the properties.

The skills Hendel relies on to do his job haven’t changed in decades, Hendel jokes, and neither have his McDonald’s orders. “My favorite is still a quarter pounder with cheese,” he says.

Handel hasn’t thought much about retirement. “Does it really work as long as you’re doing something you love?” He says.

Ultimately, Hendel hopes to gradually step down from his role and hand more responsibilities to his son, Mark, and daughter, Lauren, who become owner/operators of McDonald’s franchises in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

“I want the flexibility to relax while working, so I have more time to golf, go out on my boat, and spend time with my family,” Hendel says. “But I don’t want to have the word ‘retired’ completely added to my name.”

