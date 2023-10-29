In 2012, Nora Curl, now 51, had been living in New York and working in the antiques world for nearly a decade.

But she realized she needed to return to her native Pennsylvania to care for her mother, who suffered from a rare congenital disease. “I’m back in northwestern Pennsylvania and wondering how I’ll possibly make a living in the world of art antiques?” She says.

He started a website for appraising antiques and sold items on eBay. Then, in September 2012, she saw an opportunity for an online, work-from-home antiques valuation role on the joblist site Jobrepedo. “I didn’t hesitate to apply,” she says, and a few weeks later she got an email saying she’d been approved as a new antiques expert on the advice website JustAnswer.

JustAnswers includes experts from a wide range of disciplines, including lawyers, electricians and veterinarians. Users pay a sign-up fee and a monthly fee and have access to all the experts on the site. They can submit questions at any time of the day and get answers on JustAnswer or speak to an expert over the phone.

Curl has worked full-time on the site since 2012, and made more than $124,000 last year.

Here’s how he built his career on the site and his advice for anyone who wants to achieve similar success.

Curl studied communications He attended Allegheny College in Pennsylvania and began his career managing restaurants. After moving to LA to work in food services and rub shoulders with Hollywood notables, he got a job assisting film producer Eli Samaha. But it was not his dream job.

“I never had any desire to be part of the Hollywood rat race,” she says. “On the weekends, I would go with friends to auction houses, museums, junk shops and treasure hunts.” And she often knew what was on display. “I’d say, ‘Oh my God, it’s a Tiffany vase or it’s a Steuben glass piece.’” And she was surprised to find that her friends didn’t know as much.

“Since childhood, my parents were weekend warriors visiting auctions and antique shops,” she says. He realized that he had gained some knowledge in space and, perhaps, even got used to it.

“So I left Hollywood.”

Curl joined auction house Christie’s postgraduate program in 2001, where she studied Master of Fine and Decorative Arts. He graduated in 2002.

He then held a number of jobs in magazines, storage and the gallery sector in and around the antiques world. The latter let him handle the “original” [paintings] That’s what Norman Rockwell did,” she says. After all, he worked for artist Nelson Shanks, famous for painting icons like Princess Diana and Ronald Reagan. He particularly liked that work.

She says, “He had the third-best collection of late Renaissance to early Baroque work in private hands in America.” “And that was part of my expertise. So I became his assistant and started handling his exhibition contracts and working with his models.”

He worked for them till 2012.

JustAnswer came at the right time. But even when she started working on the site, she did so with skepticism.

Experts on the site have professional experience in their field and have been verified by third parties that they have the correct “education, certifications, licenses,” according to the site. Some people answer the questions the whole time, others just take an extra effort. According to Sidehusl.com, they earn $2-$20 per answer, depending on expertise and status on the site (users can rate them).

“It’s very self-directed, self-directed,” she says. “You just have to find your own way.” He started answering people’s questions about his paintings, Hummel sculptures, vases. “In just a few days, I’m close to $1,000,” she says. “And I’m like, is this true?”

Sure enough, he got paid the next month.

For some time, she was working about eight hours a day and earning $5,000 to $8,000 per month. “During the COVID lockdown, I was working 14, 16 hours a day non-stop,” she says. In 2021, she earned an average of $12,600 per month.

These days, she is back to working about eight hours a day.

“My prime time is 4 p.m. to midnight,” she says, answering users’ questions through the site or over the phone. It works with its customers who are located all over the world. “At night when I’m working, I get a lot of requests from Australia and New Zealand,” she says. “There are a lot of people from the UK in the morning.”

Many people want to know if they can sell their pottery, sterling silver pieces, etc. She often recommends selling online. “eBay is really an excellent platform for selling,” she says, adding that it has “international, 24/7 exposure.”

In terms of advice for other people who want to try their luck with JustAnswer: “Don’t quit your day job,” she says.

“You know, give yourself some time to get used to participating on stage. See if it really works for you.”

