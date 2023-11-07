Victor Livingstone (left) and Devin Condron. Courtesy of Morgan Stanley

team name: Livingstone/Condron Team

adamant: Morgan Stanley

M / s

personal wealth management

Senior Member: Devin Condron, Victor Livingstone

Place: Boston, MA

Assets protected by the team: $5.1 billion

Forbes Ranking: Top Property Management Teams Private Property, Best Property Management Teams in the State

background: Condron and Livingstone, both natives of the Boston area, had trading backgrounds on Wall Street before becoming financial advisors. Both moved to Morgan Stanley separately in the early 2000s, getting to know each other while slowly building their respective businesses. After realizing they had non-overlapping but complementary skills, they officially teamed up in 2020 – Condron specializes in working with high net worth families in areas such as estate planning, while Livingstone has expertise in endowments and Had extensive experience of working with institutions like Foundation. This dual top-down approach has formed the basis of his team today, which now totals nine people and works with clients that include entrepreneurs as well as public and private company executives. “We have found that because of our capital markets expertise and endowment management experience, these types of clients are attracted to us,” says Livingstone. “We’re both Boston guys with the same DNA – it feels like we’ve been working together for over a decade.”

competitive edge: Having a substantial number of endowments or foundations as clients, which means working with lots of investment committees, the team has over time applied this disciplined process to working with families as well. “It’s a proven process that works for large pools of money that families are also happy to implement,” says Livingstone.

Investment Philosophy/Strategy: Both partners cite the team’s bottom-up foundational process that starts with digging deep to understand client balance sheets and risk tolerances. Condron says, “Once we understand what a client is trying to achieve, we translate Morgan Stanley’s expertise into a product that makes sense for each individual client, including “Including some of the best asset managers in the world.” “Fundamentally, we are value people – our job is to protect the wealth that has already been created by many of our clients,” says Livingstone, who remembers studying the endowments of Harvard and Yale early in his career. We do. “We really take a long-term view and believe in the endowment model, which means thinking about each asset class and trying to take advantage of any mispricing.” One of the best opportunities they are currently seeing in the market is in fixed income, where investors can get equity-like returns in the credit market: it not only generates yields today but it also offers some attractive returns in a few years. Is also ready for. Partners describe. The team is also a big believer in alternative investments, making up between 10% and 30% of client portfolios, with their preferred strategies today including private credit and private equity secondary funds.

Investment Outlook: “The huge swing in rates over the last three years is nothing short of a sea change and will have a major impact on market valuations,” says Condron. “It’s funny, we haven’t had yields for so long and now when we do, customers are still hesitant because they feel good about cash, but it’s our job to remind them That during a cycle these rates are attractive and need to be locked in. In.” He explains that the team has focused on moving some liquidity into Treasuries and bonds as they try to take advantage of higher rates. In terms of equity markets, both partners are somewhat cautious and are looking at existing The markets point to the narrow nature of the rally, with shares of only a few big companies accounting for most of the gains this year. Still, he remains opportunistic about whether the rest of the market will eventually catch up: Livingstone says, “When you see these extreme readings, it probably makes sense to take advantage of companies that have not participated in this rally.”

biggest challenge: Both partners cite the great financial crisis as an important learning experience. “A challenge for us as advisers during market volatility is always to ensure that clients have adequate liquidity to weather the storm,” says Livingstone. “That’s something we’ve had since 2008 and actually continue to make it part of our investment strategy today.” Generally, another challenge is to help clients filter out the noise and avoid any fear of missing out on the markets. An avid student of financial history, Livingstone likes to remind clients that if you look at past market cycles, it always pays to stay the course over the long term.