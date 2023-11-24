This 4K touchscreen is an affordable alternative to Apple’s Studio Display

The INNOCN 27P1U PRO is a 4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and even an HDR function. Putting cover , [+] It has a built-in 8MP HD webcam, microphone and stereo speakers. It offers a lot for the money. INNOCN

Imagine a computer display with a webcam, microphone, speakers, and a built-in graphics tablet or touch function. That’s a tall order, but I spent a few weeks with the INNOCN 27P1U PRO. This 27-inch 4K touchscreen monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz and uses a Quantum Dot IPS panel to deliver the kind of color performance that photographers and graphic designers insist on.

Like most monitors of this type and size, the 27P1U PRO has a selection of inputs, including two HDMIs, a DisplayPort, as well as a USB-C input and output that can carry the full range of signals and power to a laptop. Could.

USB-C is the preferred connection method if you want to use the built-in webcam and touch screen because that’s how data signals are transmitted to the host computer. Thanks to USB-C, we now have these multi-purpose monitors, and the interface has brought a whole new range of functions to computer monitors.

The INNOCN 27P1U PRO has a wide range of input options, including USB-C with 65W power. , [+] Output. INNOCN

The INNOCN 27P1U PRO is an excellent Mac mini or studio monitor. Colors are vibrant and the LED backlight is exceptionally even. In fact, this quantum dot IPS screen performs very similarly to INNOCN’s Mini LED 27-inch display that I reviewed earlier this year. The main differences are the touch screen, webcam function and glossy glass surface instead of the matte finish of the Mini LED version.

The display comes with a robust power supply and a metal cantilever stand that can hinge and tilt. It can’t rotate or pan, but the stand is uniquely designed to fold almost flat, so you can draw on the screen with a graphics pen and the 27P1U PRO. The screen has a 10-point touch screen and the graphics pen has 1024 pressure sensitivity levels, making it useful for creating or signing documents.

In terms of drawing accuracy, I’m not sure it has as fine control as you might get with a graphics tablet from Wacom or Xencelabs, but the graphics pen, which has a rechargeable battery, works quite well as a brush. Is. I think some better calibration of the pen wouldn’t go amiss. As far as the finger touch function goes, launching apps from the Dock with just the press of a finger is a lot of fun. You can also use your finger to highlight text in a Word document.

The 27P1U PRO comes with a wireless and rechargeable graphics pen that has 1024 pressure levels. INNOCN

The 27P1U PRO’s 4K Quantum Dot IPS display offers a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. I found the 2560 x 1440 resolution perfect for the Mac Mini and the scaling function on the Mini is fantastic. Scaled up, this screen looks almost as good as the Retina display on a 27-inch iMac. Color balance is also great with 100% sRGB and 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RHB color gamut support. I used the Apple RGB settings straight from the box and didn’t need to calibrate the screen. The display performs well with up to 500 nits of brightness and 1.07 billion colors. It may not quite be up to Apple display standards, but it’s about $500 cheaper.

Like the Apple display, the 27P1U PRO has a built-in webcam with 8MP HD resolution. It’s not a bad webcam, but because it pops up from the screen, you may be limited as to where you can place it. The built-in stereo speakers aren’t as good as Apple displays and you can’t control the volume from the Mac, which is a bit disappointing. However, if you’re not too concerned about having great speakers and you just need a basic sound, you can save the money you saved by purchasing an Apple Studio Display to increase the RAM or SSD on your Mac.

This 4K touchscreen display has an extremely sturdy stand that can fold up like a drawing table. INNOCN

With its stereo speakers and a four-microphone array on board for the webcam, this screen is suitable for video conference use. Touchscreens mean you can set up the host computer as a video kiosk in a conference room. This is a good solution for the money.

One feature I particularly liked is the foldable Z-shaped metal stand. This enables the viewing angle to be easily adjusted, including height and tilt angle. There’s no feature to rotate the stand to portrait mode, which may be important for some graphic designers or multi-screen users. Still, the stand is sturdy and keeps the screen sturdy, especially when using the touch functions.

Regarding connectivity, the 27P1U PRO offers a few USB-A ports, one USB upstream port, two HDMI 2.0, and one DisplayPort 1.4. Finally, there’s a USB Type-C (65W) port for touchscreen and webcam functions, as well as a power output for running or charging a laptop. The whole process is plug and play; I got up and started walking within a few minutes.

The stand for INNOCN 27P1U PRO transforms into a handy drawing surface. INNOCN

Decision: The INNOCN 27P1U PRO is more than an excellent 27-inch 4K monitor; It is a complete workspace solution that has been carefully designed to meet the demands of graphic designers, artists and professionals seeking top-tier display performance. The graphic pen that comes with the INNOCN 27P1U PRO isn’t a substitute for a proper graphics tablet, but it’s not bad at all and is ideal for signing documents or sketching on the screen. If you want a good 4K monitor with a heap of extra functions at about half the price of Apple’s excellent Studio Display, especially when Amazon has a Black Friday offer on the screen for $799.99.

Pricing & Availability: The Innocn 4K 27P1U PRO Touchscreen Display with Built-in Webcam is available now and is normally priced at $999.99, but there is a Black Friday offer at Amazon for $799.99.

more info: www.amazon.com or innocn.com

