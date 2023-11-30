this is part of the story cnbc make it The Moment Series, where highly successful people reveal the pivotal moment that changed the direction of their lives and careers, discussing what inspired them to take the leap into the unknown.

Michael Kirbon spent five years of his life painstakingly building his business from the ground up. Then, their biggest rival struck a deal with one of the world’s most popular brands.

“Holy s—, we’re dead,” he recalls thinking.

Kirbon, 48, is co-founder and executive chairman of The Vita Coco Co., which began selling its namesake coconut water in 2004. After only five years, the business was bringing in annual revenues of at least $15 million, still leading the way. Kirban says the coconut water category was emerging at that time.

The Coca-Cola Company threatened to bring that momentum to an abrupt halt. In 2009, the beverage giant bought a 20% stake in coconut water brand Zico, which launched around the same time as Vita Coco. In 2013, Coca-Cola purchased the remaining stake in Zico outright.

The rivalry between Vita Coco and Zico was already fierce, bordering on dirty. Kirban and co-founder Ira Liran had a choice: Do we find our own big-money partner, or fight one of the world’s biggest companies on our own?

He chose the latter option.

Today, Vita Coco is a giant in its own right, with a market capitalization of $1.6 billion as of Thursday afternoon. According to the company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it has about 50% of the US coconut water market.

Meanwhile, Zico struggled to differentiate itself under the giant Coca-Cola umbrella. It was acquired by its founder Mark Rampolla in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

Here, Kirbon discusses the game-plan he created to take on a legend, how to make your own luck and why he wouldn’t change a thing looking back.

CNBC Make It: What was your reaction when you first heard that Coca-Cola was buying a stake in your biggest competitor?

Kirban: I was stunned. Like, I was in shock. I hung up the phone, picked up a bottle of whiskey and a cigar, and walked into the bathtub. I remember sitting there in the old apartment I lived in at the time, thinking and thinking and thinking.

Somehow, I go from “Holy—, we’re dead” to “How do I tell the people who work for me?” “What are we going to do to counter this? How are we going to stay in business?” “Holy s—, let’s go and beat the s— out of them.”

Somehow, I went from “Holy s—, we’re dead” to… “Holy s—, let’s go and beat the s— out of them.” michael kirbon Co-Founder, Vita Coco

I got out of the shower with the same mindset. I had no idea how I was going to do it. But while I was thinking I heard stories [finding] a strategic partner [like Coca-Cola], Everyone will say, “You don’t want to do it too quickly, because there’s a lot of risk. They couldn’t pay attention and so you might fail.”

I changed it to: It was going to happen to them, and we would continue to move forward with 100% focus on building the coconut water category. I started calling the team and telling them: “It’s going down, but don’t worry about it. It’ll work out in our favor.”

You could present a confident face to your employees. Was there any self-delusion at play?

100%. Potentially, there is sometimes some confusion.

But you believe it, right? You believe you can accomplish it. I think that’s what it’s like – having that kind of confidence and being able to unify an organization around a goal that may seem far-fetched.

I think this is what creates success: maintaining the belief that you can accomplish what you want, even if everyone else tells you it will never happen.

What was your game-plan to take on the beverage giant?

The game-plan was simply this: fight. How do we grow this business? How do we increase distribution? How do we expand our consumer base?

We had no answer to this. But around the same time – within a few weeks, perhaps – I was introduced to Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary. We met for coffee. They had this idea: Madonna loves this product, she drinks it on stage, she talks about it in interviews, we should get together and make a deal.

If I were able to go back and talk to myself at that moment, I wouldn’t say anything – because if I said ‘everything’s going to be OK,’ it probably wouldn’t be. michael kirbon Co-Founder, Vita Coco

I say, “An advertising deal? I don’t have any money to pay Madonna. I don’t have any money for a billboard.” I also said, “We need to raise some money, because we’re going to war with Coke.”

He came back to me the same day with Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Demi Moore, Anthony Kiedis, Puff Daddy, all these people. He put them all together and collected all the money in one day.

And he not only invested, but started talking about the brand in interviews, drinking on stage, all these things. We found our solution. This fell into our lap.

A year after Zico’s Coca-Cola deal you also partnered with North America’s third-largest beverage group, now called Keurig Dr Pepper. You did not trade any equity for this.

This helped a lot, because now we had the third best distributor – and probably the hungriest because they were deprived. We went out and created this category. I think we’re still in the early stages of building what will one day be a really big mainstream category.

If you are focused on something and that is all you have, you have to give your 100%. If you work for a big company, you don’t really care: if you sell an extra pallet of Coke or Diet Coke, you’re as good as if you sold a pallet of Zico, and that’s it. It is very easy to sell. Coke pallet.

Have you ever wondered what would have happened to Vita Coco without those deals?

Obviously, there is a lot of luck and timing involved in any success story. I really believe in that.

However, I would say: it’s also important to create those moments, that opportunity. Those inflection points, they don’t just happen.

Every six months, I [look for] The next big inflection point. What is the next big pillar of development? What’s the next game-changer for this business? And I focus on achieving that.

Is there anything you wish you knew when you discovered Coca-Cola and Zico?

If I were able to go back and talk to myself at that moment, I wouldn’t say anything – because if I said “everything’s going to be OK,” it probably won’t.

I will be very confident. I think I need that understanding that failure is possible so that I can be most successful.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

to get CNBC’s Free Warren Buffett Guide to InvestingWhich delivers the billionaire’s #1 best advice, do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in one clear and simple guidebook for regular investors.

See more from The Moment:

Source: www.cnbc.com