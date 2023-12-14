This 41-year-old mom couldn't afford a house in Atlanta — so she bought a house in Italy for $62,000

This story is part of CNBC Make It millennium wealth The series, which explores how people around the world earn, spend, and save their money.

Stephanie Sinclair was on her “Eat, Pray, Love” journey in 2012 when she first visited the place that became her second home.

Sinclair was new to her entrepreneurial era, having left a 10-year corporate marketing career to become a consultant and work for herself. “I knew it was time to leave corporate America when I got fed up with people telling me when to take a lunch break,” she says. “I wish it went deeper than that.”

Starting her own consulting business meant Sinclair could work from anywhere, including traveling around the world.

She looked for the cheapest flights for her first trip out of the country — “It was Palermo, Sicily, and that’s how we got here,” she tells CNBC Make It. For a plane ticket of about $250, Sinclair jetted off to Sicily with her then-6-year-old son, Caden.

Stephanie Sinclair, 41, is a businesswoman and mother in Atlanta and spends her time at her second home in Sicily, Italy.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

She immediately found the Sicilians welcoming, and “the moment I got there, I knew I loved it here, and it was almost like home to me.”

Sinclair, who lives in Atlanta, made Sicily her home away from home in 2022 when she bought a house there for 59,000 euros, or about $62,000.

She now runs her own tea company, LaRue 1680, and pays herself $80,000 a year. Here’s how she spends her time and money in her home area of ​​Atlanta and her second home in Sicily.

fell in love with sicily

If the promise of good food and beautiful landscapes attracted Sinclair to Sicily, it was the friendliness of the local people that inspired him to stay.

She says she first realized this when she arrived in Sicily and committed the “cardinal sin” of taking a nap after landing. She woke up in the middle of the quiet of the city, when many shops and restaurants were closed for the afternoon.

Mussomeli, Sicily, house goes viral for selling for 1 euro.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

Sinclair remembers wandering the streets with Caden looking for a place to eat, when she met a woman who did not speak English.

Despite the language barrier, the woman recognized Sinclair’s need. “She grabbed me with one hand and my little baby with the other and led us back to the store she had just come out of,” says Sinclair. “I felt like it was one of the most hospitable things anyone could have done, rather than leaving me lost on the streets of Sicily.”

Those neighborly ties led Sinclair to spend more time in Sicily. She feels she knows more about her neighbors in Sicily than she does about her neighbors in the US

“Once people know you’re in their community, they embrace you as family,” she says.

Another welcome difference is the Sicilian approach to vacation, she says: “My favorite thing about living in Sicily is that you get to actually live. I think in the United States, it’s more important for me. More work focused. And so I’m here to be able to really relax and spend time doing the things I love to do.”

She adds, “I always said I could see myself living here, but this was like a dream.” “I never really saw myself buying a house here. I don’t know that at the time I really thought it was possible.”

buying a house abroad

Like many Americans, Sinclair got serious about buying a home at the beginning of the pandemic, when mortgage rates declined throughout 2020. But it didn’t take long for home prices to rise.

He noticed that homes in his favorite neighborhoods around Atlanta that sold for $300,000 in 2019 were going for over $800,000 by 2021. The price was out of her $450,000 budget — until she expanded her search. If the US housing market was so bad, was it better anywhere else in the world?

“I started looking at what was available outside the country,” says Sinclair. “It was really more than just curiosity, just looking. I don’t think I knew at that moment it would actually lead to a purchase.”

Stephanie Sinclair bought her home in Sicily in 2022 for 59,000 euros, or about $62,000.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

One day, she saw a message in a Facebook group for American expats in Europe where a man had brought up cheap houses for sale in Sicily. That’s how he learned about Mussomeli, the Sicilian town that went viral for selling dilapidated houses for 1 euro. Through some research, Sinclair connected with a real estate agency that sells properties with less need for repairs but still at an affordable price.

Sinclair started looking for homes in September 2021, found one in November and closed on it by March 2022. The grand total for her three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot home: 59,000 euros, or about $62,000 depending on conversion rates as of October 2023.

Like many foreigners who shop in Mussomeli, Sinclair is in the process of renovating his new home. She has budgeted 20,000 euros — about $21,000 — for the renovation, which includes converting the home’s garage on the ground floor into a living room and bar area, adding a bedroom and bathroom and knocking down some walls in the kitchen.

Conservation is also paramount. “It was very important to me to keep the architectural details in this house, like the historic floors, and not try to change the walls or arches,” says Sinclair. “This house is at least 500 years old that we know of. It was probably remodeled 100 years ago, and the floors are at least 100 years old, and they’re still deteriorating.”

how does she spend her money

Here’s a look at Sinclair’s typical fixed monthly costs, based on what he spent in Sicily in March and Atlanta in October.

Zoom in IconArrows pointing out

Elham Ataizar | cnbc make it

Atlanta Accommodation: $2,635 for rent, utilities and Wi-Fi

$2,635 for rent, utilities and Wi-Fi Atlanta Transportation: $1,165 for car payment and gas

$1,165 for car payment and gas Sicily Transport: €370, or $389 for car rental and gas

€370, or $389 for car rental and gas Sicily Utilities: €246, or $258 for utilities and Wi-Fi

€246, or $258 for utilities and Wi-Fi Average monthly food expenditure: $486 for groceries and eating out

$486 for groceries and eating out Subscriptions: $161 for Hulu, Instacart, Max, Netflix, Tidal, and YouTube

$161 for Hulu, Instacart, Max, Netflix, Tidal, and YouTube Insurance: $103

Sinclair’s basic living expenses in Sicily are minimal – she paid for her home in cash, and utilities are less expensive. While his Wi-Fi in Atlanta costs about $150 a month, in Sicily it’s about $50.

Her biggest expense in Sicily is renting a car to get around, and prices fluctuate depending on the season of travel. In autumn, a week’s rental can cost less than 150 euros, but in summer, the same rental can cost up to 800 euros.

Back in Atlanta, Sinclair lives in a three-story rental home that costs $2,275 per month. Her second-largest fixed cost is car payments on two vehicles, which costs her more than $1,000 each month.

One of Sinclair’s favorite things about living in Sicily is having access to fresh and relatively inexpensive produce from local markets. She estimates that a typical grocery store trip in Mussomeli would cost about 60 euros, or about $63, while in Atlanta each trip would be at least $100. On average, Sinclair typically spends $500 to $600 on food each month.

Food in Sicily is fresh and cheap. Stephanie Sinclair estimates that she spends about $100 per grocery trip in Atlanta, compared to about 60 euros in Sicily.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

Overall, Sinclair says her biggest splurge is on travel, especially upgrading first-class airplane tickets when flying internationally. It cost her $950 to upgrade to a lie-flat seat on her trans-Atlantic flight during a recent trip to Sicily.

‘I knew I had to make up for lost time’

For all of Sinclair’s recent accomplishments, she says she often feels behind in planning her financial goals.

He didn’t save much money in his 20s and finally started in his 30s. She first set up an automatic weekly transfer from her checking to her savings, and it is increased if she exceeds her business goals. “I knew I needed to make up for lost time,” she says.

As of October, Sinclair had about $14,000 in savings, $33,000 in a Roth IRA and $950,000 in a brokerage account.

Stephanie Sinclair worked in corporate America for a decade before starting her own consulting business.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

“It took them a while to get serious about investing, but I’m proud of where we are now,” she says.

In October, due to a busy few months of traveling and furnishing her new home in Sicily, Sinclair had nearly $6,000 in credit card debt. She gets paid whenever possible, but tries to avoid spending more than the $80,000 salary she paid herself for a decade.

She says this is an easy feat abroad. “I live more comfortably on my current salary, even though Atlanta is a lot more expensive than Sicily, because I live here for almost nothing,” says Sinclair.

looking ahead

Sinclair plans to retire in Italy. Once Caden, now 17, graduates from high school, she will spend more time abroad. Ultimately she wants to make it her full-time residence in the future, where she can enjoy lower cost of living and take advantage of more travel opportunities across Europe.

She even gave figures on this: “If I were to retire in the United States, I would need at least $2.5 million to retire comfortably. This is taking into account today’s inflation.”

“But to retire here in Sicily, I only need $450,000,” she adds. “And if I were to stay here and live a life of regular eating out, traveling, shopping, etc., I would only need $18,000 per year, and that would be from leftover money.”

Stephanie Sinclair hopes to retire to Sicily, where she can live comfortably on about $18,000 a year.

Mickey Todiwala cnbc make it

In the meantime, she tries to visit Sicily for at least a week once every three months and for longer periods during school holidays.

She is still getting used to some cultural differences, such as learning to speak Italian. And though he gets along with his neighbors, he’s keenly aware of how being an American in Italy changes people’s perception of him.

“I will always be an American in a foreign land – I will always be an outsider,” Sinclair says. “And I think that’s really important to remember when you’re coming into another’s culture.”

“Overall,” says Sinclair, “I think the Sicilians appreciate that we are here to learn about their customs and their cultures.”

Conversions from EUR to USD were made using the OANDA conversion rate of 1 EUR to 1.05 USD on October 18, 2023. All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.

What is your budget statement? Share your story with us For a chance to appear in a future installment.

Do you want to be smarter and more successful in your money, work and life? Sign up for our new newsletter,

check out: $10 Gallon Milk and a 16-Hour Drive to City: What It’s Like to Live on $52,000 in Rural Alaska

Source: www.cnbc.com