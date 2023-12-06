This 3rd Generation Houston Farm Owner Raised $200K to Continue Food Equity and Access - Blavity

Houston native Ivy Lawrence-Walls is passionate about food equity and access. As a third-generation farm owner, Lawrence-Walls uses the skills developed by her family to help the community that raised her. Lawrence-Walls followed her passion to open Ivy Leaf Farms in 2019.

Lawrence-Walls opened her first community farm, Ivy Leaf Farms, in 2019. Hoping to use agriculture to promote food security within the neighborhood where he was raised, he partnered with fellow farmer Jeremy Peaches and founded Black Farmer Box. The Community Assistance Program provides locally sourced products to residents of disadvantaged communities. Lawrence-Walls and Peaches also saved profits from their business and opened Fresh Howe Grocery in 2021, serving residents of South Houston’s historically Black Sunnyside neighborhood. Their goal was to provide locally sourced produce and food to residents of an area considered a food desert by the USDA.

This week, he was announced as the grand prize winner of Revolt TV bet on black The chain is spending $200,000 to continue its mission to tackle food equity and access.

Lawrence-Walls’ commitment to promoting food-safe ecosystems and advocating for food access and equity earned her national attention and support – and even a spot on the show. The competition series revolves around black entrepreneurs who present innovative business concepts to a panel of opinionated investors and industry pioneers. The judges for this season include celebrity entrepreneurs such as Pinky Cole, Bun B and Ray J.

The show is not just about financial gain; Judges seek to examine businesses that build communities, support social justice and advance cultural progress.

Blavity spoke with Lawrence-Walls about her mission to use food and agriculture to leave a lasting mark at the intersection of equality and inclusion for years to come.

As a third-generation farmer, what made you want to continue your family’s tradition and make it a catalyst for your businesses?

ILW: When you grow up with 115 cousins ​​who love the outdoors, you learn many life lessons. When the pandemic got tough, I returned to these life lessons and focused on returning home to work on the ground with my family and community. The land provided me another way to feel like I was doing my part to heal the world after the devastating restructuring caused by the pandemic. Through work and sharing family stories, I learned that my grandfather drove a vegetable truck during the Great Depression. I find it interesting that history often repeats itself after 100 years.

With Ivy Leaf Farms, your business portfolio includes Fresh Howe Grocery, Kuji Kitchen Restaurant, and Black Farmer Box. What was the process and mission behind starting your first business, and what kept you continuing to expand?

ILW: Ivy Leaf Farms began with a mission to improve overall neighborhood wellness through food equity. Once I started growing food and creating micro outlets for distribution, I realized how far behind my community was in creating a full-cycle food system. I also found that fresh food was only part of what drove better results for my community. We needed more businesses that prioritize community and wellness. By partnering with Jeremy Peaches, a fellow community farmer, opening Fresh Howse allowed us to grow our farm businesses and expand community wellness outreach. Restaurants have helped us provide honest, ready-to-eat food to people who don’t cook – creating a community ecosystem where everyone eats.

With your continued success and exposure, your work has made you a friend of “hip-hop farmers”. What was it like to merge your worlds with the entertainment and music industry?

ILW: Working with people in the entertainment industry has been such a joy. Our most important connection is that we are human beings who need and want to eat nutritious food. Whether it is a small backyard garden or a farm of more than 100 acres, the skills of working the land are all human skills.

Congratulations on your wins this season bet on black, How does this impact your mission?

ILW:This win means absolutely everything. We can give our community what it deserves. We will open a larger grocery store in 2024, which will also include a commercial kitchen for the community to turn their mom-and-pop businesses into shelf-ready items shipped across America. We hope this will inspire people to get back to building businesses within their community. This is a true testament and reward for all the hard work of digging the hole and feeding the goats.

What was your experience on the series?

ILW: bet on black Had an absolute blast! It was remarkable to see courageous brands like Target and Revolt Media putting time, money and execution behind Black-owned businesses like ours. This was more than a show. We left with a beautiful family and relationships with the other contestants.

How does it feel to represent the black farming community on such big platforms?

ILW: Agriculture has always been a part of our community! Making it accessible to others has been great. I want to inspire the younger generation to go to college for agriculture and expand opportunities for African Americans in business. I hope this will allow people to believe in themselves, reclaim family land or buy their own land.

Unfortunately, food security and access are often issues in disadvantaged/minority communities. How important is it to you to change that narrative? Do you think about participating in such a popular series bet on black Are you getting help in doing this?

ILW: I hope the story of change in food insecurity will highlight that in 2023, we are still discussing the lack of access to high-quality, nutrient-dense food in Black and brown neighborhoods. I also hope to change the narrative about how we do business in our community. I hope to change the way that some people feel they must leave their community to open or be successful in business.

bet on black This helped me connect with other like-minded business owners whose passion is bigger than making money. Our neighborhoods need more quality grocery stores, laundry mats, car washes, daycares, housing, coffee shops, co-working spaces, and more. I hope this show will inspire business owners to consider how to drive change and diversify.

What is needed to increase awareness and support of the Black farming community?

ILW: There is a black farmer, a local farmers market, vendors, etc. in your area. If you can’t find them, find the nearest historically black college or university and support the future of black farming by supporting their agriculture students. There are ample opportunities and scholarships for students to attend college for agriculture. Get your kids, nieces and nephews involved in a garden, event or camp. When we all do our work, everyone eats.

During the announcement of this season’s winner, fellow H-Town and judge Bun-B praised Walls & Peaches for a brand that has a community aspect and “truly encompasses the Black experience.”

To watch the winning episode of Ivy and stream the rest of this season bet on blackVisit Revolt.com.

