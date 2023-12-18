This 27-inch 4K Mini LED screen from KTC is a real deal

Although the KTC M27P20 Pro is suitable for gaming, it is also perfect for general office use , [+] For graphics and imaging. KTC

Are you looking for a monitor to use with your laptop or desktop? Maybe you want more than one monitor for working from home but don’t have the budget to expand to two screens. Well, don’t stop looking double now because there are some excellent 4K displays on the market at reasonable prices and you won’t have to compromise on image quality.

This month, I’m reviewing the KTC M27P20 Pro monitor, which comes in at under $800 and offers great bang for your buck. KTC says its 27-inch monitor uses the same AUO7.0 panel and Mini LED technology found in displays like the ASUS PA27UCX-K, AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM, and Acer X27 S. All these displays can cost up to $1,500, so the KTC M27P20 is a bit of a bargain.

KTC has been around since 1995 and claims to have worked with big names like NEC, Samsung and Viewsonic over the years. Although KTC is probably best known as a gaming monitor brand, this display is suitable for office work, graphics, photographic and video editing due to its advanced specifications.

The back of the KTC M27P20 Pro has LED lights that can be changed or changed color or was completely shut down.

With its 4K UHD IPS panel and refresh rate of up to 160Hz, the KTC M27P20 Pro is surprisingly flicker-free and uses Mini LED technology for backlighting. It has 2,304 light-emitting beads and 576 local dimming zones that can achieve deeper blacks and brighter whites than regular LED backlighting technology.

Although Mini LED technology is not to the same standard as OLED, it is excellent and is a step up to regular LED and has no LED burn-in issues, which can be a problem with static screens displayed for long periods of time. , Local dimming zones can be set to Off, Auto, Standard and High to suit your desired look. With up to 1000 nits of brightness and certified VESA HDR1000, this is a bright and contrasty screen fit for a variety of applications.

Like most screens, the KTC M27P20 Pro uses an external power brick rather than an integral power supply. There are two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, a USB-C input, and the option of up to 90W of power output for powering and charging the laptop. There are two USB downstream ports, so you can connect USB peripherals to the monitor and carry a data feed over a USB-C cable to the host computer.

The stand of the KTC M27P20 Pro can be adjusted for height, tilt, rotation, and swivel.

The maximum screen resolution of the KTC M27P20 Pro is 3,840 x 2,160 at a maximum of 160Hz, with graphics cards capable of supporting that refresh rate. The two HDMI ports offer a choice between 8-bit and 10-bit color with a slightly lower refresh rate of 120Hz.

The response time of the panel is rated at 5ms, but with Overdrive turned on, this drops to 3ms, which is ideal for gaming and video editing. Regarding the color gamut, the KTC M27P20 Pro covers 100% of Adobe RGB and sRGB. DCI-P3 coverage is a respectable 98% and colors total 1.07 billion.

The onscreen display for settings is activated using the four-way joystick on the back of the screen. The controls offer display and color settings, as well as a gaming setup menu and an advanced setting to change the finer points of this screen. There are also two 2W speakers and a headphone jack for audio output.

The KTC M27P20 Pro has plenty of input and output options for connectivity.

The KTC M27P20 Pro is easy to set up and the stand offers height, tilt, rotate and rotate functions, allowing you to set the screen in portrait or landscape mode. The display has an auto-sensor that can switch orientation if supported by the graphics card. Although the maximum 4K UHD resolution is useful, fonts can appear relatively small on spreadsheets or email clients, so I opted to test the screen at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution most of the time.

The color and contrast of the KTC M27P20 Pro is excellent. I only needed to set the brightness to 50% and the contrast to the same setting. Typically, I calibrate the monitors I test, but when I chose the Apple RGB color space the quality straight out of the box was excellent. The display’s semi-matte screen surface is preferable to the glossy finish on many displays, especially if you work with your back to a window.

The overall finish of the KTC M27P20 Pro is satisfactory, although it’s not quite up to the level of finish you might expect from LG or Apple. However, there is no fault with the display. The screen is not exactly edge to edge as a thin black bar runs between the image area and the bezel of the display. Still, the effect is pleasant.

Although it's not the thinnest monitor available on the market, the KTC M27P20 Pro is well-proportioned.

Decision: For the money, the KTC M27P20 Pro offers a lot. You get a 27-inch 4K UHD and advanced Mini LED backlighting with 576 local dimming zones. The refresh rate of up to 160Hz will please gamers and the color space will please anyone who edits photos or videos. This screen has a great choice of video inputs and enough power to drive most laptops via USB-C. At this price, I’m unaware of anything else on the market to beat the KTC M27P20 Pro. If you want one or two 4K 27-inch screens at a lower price than another well-known brand, this display is perfect. It may not have the same build and finish as more expensive models, but considering its price it’s hard to beat the KTC M27P20 Pro.

Pricing & Availability: The KTC M27P20 Pro 4KL 27-inch Mini LED Display is available on Amazon US and is priced at $789.99.

more info: ktcplay.com

Technology Specification: