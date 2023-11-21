Checking the price of an item in the supermarket aisle getty

I staggered out of my Uber into a sea of ​​orange. My next challenge—a monolithic 100,119-seat stadium—looks far away.

Do you ever immediately regret something? That was me. Dumb decision. zero chance Your dividend person may be involved And Out of that game palace.

Fortunately, as if sent from above, my newly promoted person passed by.

“This is dedication!” A Texas Longhorns fan and fellow dad wearing orange pointed to my CAM Walker boots. in which, of course, I resided Relatively The newly-reunited Achilles. Which was immediately applauded outside Darrell’s Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

“Hardcore, dude,” my new BFF repeated. “I respect it.”

I patted my chest and pointed at him. thank you my friend My limp improved slightly as I entered the stadium for the 11 a.m. kickoff.

What the hell were we doing here? My cousin-There was a wedding in the city at the in-laws’ house. which coincided with the Texas vs. Kansas State football game. which place is mine Brother-In-laws went to school. And he needed a friend to play with. so…

We reached the seats. Or metal benches. Despite this, I did not move from my place for the next four hours for fear of a “flat tyre”, which would entail leaving the stadium.

A Saturday in Texas and I couldn’t stop thinking about the Nasdaq. Seriously, this stuff haunts me:

QQQ ads contradictory outlook

i bet this banner Invesco QQQ (QQQ)The popular Nasdaq ETF is available throughout the season. But I was interested in it because I like QQQs Now.

Technology stocks trade as “long term” assets. That is, the irony is that they walk in bondage. The reasons are, Wall Street analysts Roughly speaking Know how much money Apple (AAPL) And Microsoft (MSFT) Will make it in the next five years.

what suits No Know what is the value of that money Today, Interest rates are rising everywhere discount rate To be applied to future earnings is a moving target.

This instability presents opportunity. Long rates have probably peaked, at least in the near term. Last week was a great example. We saw headlines that there had been a “disastrous” auction of 30-year US Treasuries. Yet, by the end of the week, the 30-year rate was lower From the beginning of the week. (Reminding us once again why we do research Ahead Often misleading headlines.)

If rates have topped out right now, tech stocks (QQQ, if you will) have probably bottomed out now. Which makes the Longhorn endzone banner an interesting trade.

But we income investors can do better. QQQ spends marketing money, but Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite (QQQX) pays More, In fact, we can get 7% more yield just by adding

QQQX is a closed-end fund (CEF) that buys tech stocks and writes covered calls against the positions for additional income. This strategy limits upside, but it generates more cash flow than buying and holding QQQ. In this uncertain world, this 7.6% dividend with a near floor is attractive (thanks to falling rates).

And the deal gets even better, because as a CEF, QQQX can trade at a Discount For its net asset value (NAV). This happens after market panic, as we saw in September and October.

As I write, QQQX is priced at $23.85. This is its NAV. But we can buy the fund at a $2+ discount, for just $21.71. This represents a nice window of 7% discount, which is wide open at the moment:

Income investors who like the tech thesis may also consider Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call (QYLD), It is an ETF like QQQ. Although QYLD doesn’t have a big marketing budget, the fund still pays a hefty dividend—11.8%.

We won’t find a deal on QYLD. As an ETF, it always trades around par (fair) value. Furthermore, QYLD is a bit lazy as it writes calls on the Nasdaq index itself Person The stock position is like QQQX. Which results in lower option premium.

tech fund comparison contradictory outlook

QYLD pushes most of its cash flow into its dividend. QQQX’s price is more likely to rise as its discount window closes.

for a long time adverse income report Customers will remember QQQX fondly. Years ago, we held the fund for 15 months and quickly turned it around for a 42% return. I’m not sure we have a 15-month trade here, but QQQX certainly looks set to take off in the next two or three months.

Disclosure: None