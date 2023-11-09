This $18 conversion cable replaces the Nintendo Switch dock

TL;DR: Through November 9th, get this Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable for just $17.99 – you’ll save 40%.

Nintendo has been a giant in the gaming world for decades. From the original Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986 to today’s Switch console and many others in between, Nintendo is an innovator that is a step ahead of the rest. The Switch is great because you can play it two ways: put it in the dock and connect it to the TV, or take it out and enjoy handheld play.

However, when you want to play on the big screen away from home, you have to bring the entire docking station with you, which is not always possible. But this portable Nintendo Switch dock conversion cable eliminates that need by replacing the docking station. And before the holidays, it’s on sale for just $17.99 (reg. $29), plus free shipping through November 16.

The cable’s small, lightweight design means it fits easily into a backpack or gaming travel case, so you can use it during free time at a friend’s house or in a hotel during vacation.

A thoughtful gift for the Nintendo Switch fan on your list, this cable will also charge your Switch. And thanks to its 100W PD fast charge capabilities, you can play it while charging without any damage to the console. With a 60Hz refresh rate, this HDMI cable supports 4K resolution for enhanced image quality. However, it is only compatible with the official Nintendo Switch AC adapter.

Whether it’s taking it for a secret Santa gift, stocking stuffers, or taking your own Switch on the road with more convenience, take your game to the next level of freedom. Can help you go.

Get the Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable for $17.99 with free shipping by November 16th at 11:59PM PT.

Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable

