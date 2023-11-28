The headquarters of modular homebuilding company Weave is at 2701 W. Hayward. Is in Vinton. The company once valued at $1 billion is now on the verge of closure.

Hayward-based modular homebuilding company Weave, once valued at $1 billion, is reportedly on the brink of closure, signaling a significant downturn for the first unicorn in the technology-enabled property industry.

Founded in 2008 by Amit Haller, Ami Avrahami and Dafna Akiva, Weave has successfully built more than 170 residential units in the Bay Area and has ambitious plans for an additional 300 single-family homes in Northern California by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Despite raising $646 million to date, Weave’s fortunes took a turn on Sunday when the company failed to secure its latest round of funding of an undisclosed amount, PitchBook reports.

The decision to cease operations leaves 255 employees, including about 100 at its research and development center in Tel Aviv, facing an uncertain future. Weave is actively seeking to sell its assets in the United States in an effort to reduce its losses.

“Weave was in the process of raising a funding round for the past few weeks. Unfortunately last week, due to the macroeconomic environment, this round did not close on the anticipated closing date. The company will undergo an assignment for the benefit of creditors process and hopefully what was created can survive in some form, Weave told the Chronicle in a statement.

The company is set to spin off its current unit, with an appointee taking over the asset management and their subsequent sale in the US.

“In the meantime, the company will continue to operate until a buyer is found for the assets,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Weave did not immediately respond to a request for more information from the Chronicle.

Haller and Avrahami, who previously headed the now-defunct Israeli real estate platform Reali, launched Weave to help address the housing shortage in the Bay Area. The walls, roofs, and other sections of their homes were manufactured in a factory and delivered to construction sites, allowing assembly of homes in just a few weeks.

“It becomes similar to a car production line, but in this production, when we’re doing it wall to wall, and with our unique plug-and-play method, those walls click to each other in the field.” Is done, very quickly, very efficiently,” Haller told The Associated Press.

Weave’s current situation was foreshadowed by workforce reductions last November, which saw nearly 30% of its employees laid off.

The company, which acquired properties in California through loans from various sources, said in a message to lenders that it was facing difficulty in making interest payments amid the economic slowdown and falling real estate prices.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Weave disclosed its inability to maintain interest payments until the assets are divested, citing adverse market conditions. Investors in the company, which include major names like Khosla Ventures, Brookfield Growth and Zeev Ventures, are unlikely to get back anything of the $600 million they collectively invested.

Similarly, Menlo Park-based construction tech startup Caterra, backed by SoftBank, went bankrupt in 2021 after raising more than $2 billion in funding.

Source: www.sfchronicle.com