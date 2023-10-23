This $1.1 trillion industry could be worth $3.8 trillion by 2030: 3 stocks set to skyrocket The Motley Fool

According to Grand View Research, the global renewable energy market is set to reach $1.1 trillion in 2022. The firm estimates that the market will expand at about a 17% compound annual rate by the end of the decade. With this, it will reach 3.8 trillion dollars by 2030.

That rising tide should lift all boats in the sector. However, Canadian Solar (CSIQ -5.01%), Trunk (STEM-8.70%), and brookfield renewables According to some Fool.com contributors, (BEPC 1.26%) (BEP 1.18%) is best positioned to capitalize on the renewable energy investment opportunity. This is why they feel that the shares of these companies may skyrocket by the end of the decade.

The Cheapest Renewable Energy Stock on the Market?

Tyler Crowe (Canadian Solar): Sometimes, the market’s pricing decisions confuse me. The current valuation the market has assigned to Canadian Solar is one of those examples. Today, the company’s stock trades at 0.6 times book value. So you’re buying $1 worth of assets on the books for only $0.60. by comparison, first solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) trades at 2.7 times its book value, and Maxion Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) trades at 1.6x its book value.

At this point I should also mention that Canadian Solar has delivered arguably the best return on invested capital among solar panel producers over the last decade.

I think some parts of its business are less than ideal. The production of solar panels is a high-growth, low-return business that is regularly affected by short-term industry cycles. Furthermore, the company has a project development arm that has resulted in lackluster annual results, and it has to keep those projects (and their associated loans) on its balance sheet until they are sold.

Even with these warts, the company is still generating good rates of return, it has a reasonable balance sheet (debt-to-capital ratio is 19.7%), and management plans to double panel production capacity between now and the end of 2024. Intends to do.

There aren’t many companies on Wall Street offering deep discounts. Canadian Solar appears to be one of those few.

Helping solve the biggest challenge for renewable energy

jason hall (Trunk): The biggest “problem” with the transition to renewable energy sources is intermittency. When electric utilities need to deliver power they cannot simply command wind and sun. However, dramatic drops in storage costs and increases in battery manufacturing capacity have begun to help solve those problems. They have also helped utilities solve their demand related problems.

But the law of unintended consequences never ends a day, so those solutions are also creating a new challenge: how to manage all those batteries to make the most of the stored energy.

This is where the stem comes in. The company sells and installs large-scale energy storage systems to utilities, grid operators and large energy users, and then – this is where the value is created – helps them manage the storage and deploy their AI-powered Athena. Stored electricity with software, usually on long-term contracts of more than 10 years. It also has AI-powered solar asset management software, AlsEnergy, which is growing rapidly.

business is booming. During the second quarter, revenue was up 39%, its contracted backlog has nearly doubled over the past year, and it has begun to show signs that it may soon transition to profitability, with its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing to $9 million. has gone down to Rs. 5,000, and its gross margin has gone down. Reaching 13%. It is expected to be adjusted EBITDA-positive in the second half of the year, which is a big step for the bottom line.

But Stem has been burning cash since going public, and ended the quarter with $138 million of cash and short-term investments on the books. The good news is that management says its large inventory is going to be converted to cash in the second half of the year, and it expects to end 2023 with “no less than $150 million of cash and equivalents.” If this proves to be true (and the backlog shows it is true) then this could prove to be the perfect time to buy shares of this risky stock for huge profits.

This industry leader continues to grow bigger

Matt DeLallo (Brookfield Renewable): Brookfield Renewable is already a global leader in renewable energy. It has a large-scale and diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets and decarbonization solutions.

The company has bold plans to expand its portfolio by the end of the decade. Brookfield currently has 134 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy development projects in its pipeline. This is enough capacity to offset more than 95% of the annual emissions of a country the size of Australia, as well as power more than 18 million homes annually. This is many times larger than its current operating portfolio of 32 GW.

Brookfield Renewable estimates that the combination of its development pipeline, inflation-indexed electricity prices and margin enhancement activities will allow it to grow its funds from operations (FFO) by 7% to 12% per share annually through 2028. There is enough strength to follow through on its plans to increase its dividend (which is currently 5.8%) by 5% to 9% per year. The combination of income and income growth could boost total returns of 13% to 18% per year.

Brookfield also sees great potential from future acquisitions. It believes M&A activities could add more than 9% to its FFO per share each year through 2028.

A big factor driving the M&A is its Brookfield Global Transition Fund strategy. The company has raised billions of dollars from investors to co-invest in various energy transition-related investments. For example, it is currently working to acquire Australian utility basic energy Converting the company’s power generation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. This is one of three deals it has struck to fuel accelerated earnings growth through 2024 and beyond.

Despite all this growth potential, shares of Brookfield Renewable are currently down more than 35% from their 52-week high. I think this is a great starting point for a stock that should skyrocket by the end of the decade as it capitalizes on the massive renewable energy investment megatrend.

