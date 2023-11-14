Third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on money transfers from Iran to Gaza

FILE – The U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it has imposed a third round of sanctions on a group of Hamas officials, Palestinian Islamic Jihad members who work to transfer money from Iran to Gaza, and a Lebanese currency The exchange service that facilitates. Transfer.

The Treasury Department’s sanctions, coordinated with the United Kingdom, were imposed in response to the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed or abducted. Sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

The Treasury Department said this and the previous two rounds of sanctions against Hamas and its affiliates are intended to protect the international financial system from abuse by Hamas terrorists and their supporters.

The State Department is also designating a Palestinian Islamic Jihad military leader for diplomatic sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an emailed statement that “Together with our allies, we will decisively weaken Hamas’ financial infrastructure, cut them off from external funding, and block new funding channels to finance their heinous acts.” Moving forward to do.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We will continue to work with our allies and partners to disrupt Hamas’ terrorist financing channels.”

The White House said it had not yet received information that Iran, Hamas’s major financial and military sponsor, was directly involved in the multi-pronged Hamas operation against Israel.

However, the US has carried out three strikes in the past two weeks against Iran-linked weapons depots in Syria to respond to more than 50 rocket and drone attacks launched since October 7 by terrorist groups against US targets in Iraq and Syria , which has caused dozens of minor injuries to American personnel.

President Joe Biden and other officials in his Democratic administration have traveled to the Middle East to show support for Israel and try to defuse tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas. But those efforts have faced massive setbacks.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilian and terrorist deaths.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, “The Palestinian people are also victims of Hamas. “We stand in solidarity with them and will continue to support humanitarian efforts to get more life-saving aid to Gaza.”

Britain’s sanctions on Tuesday targeted four senior Hamas leaders and two Hamas financiers.

Mohammed Deif, the shadowy leader of Hamas’s military wing, said the October 7 attack on Israel was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, and escalating attacks on Palestinians. Among other reasons, the growth of settlements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared Israel at war, said his forces would use their full force to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. He said, “We will turn into ruins all the places where Hamas conducts its activities secretly.”

