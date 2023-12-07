Third quarter sales values ​​declined in three major regions of Europe and North America

A leading index monitoring millions of invoices from more than a thousand large businesses in Europe and North America shows the year-on-year value of sales fell in three out of four major regions in the third quarter of this year.

The figures are part of the Demica Index – a unique analysis of trade receipts from 1,200 large corporate companies in Europe and North America.

Launched in January 2020, the index analyzes anonymized data from millions of invoices processed on the Demica supply chain finance platform. Using a baseline, the index provides unique real-time insight into sector performance across the economy as invoice data is uploaded on a daily basis.

Transportation and Logistics

The transportation and logistics sector saw a sharp decline in sales in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, with 27% lower sales values, Demica data shows. Fluctuations in sales values ​​within quarters follow a similar trajectory in 23 and 22, rising from July to August and then falling from August to September.

During the quarter, high inventory levels, lack of demand and capacity additions combined to drive down rates. The ongoing freight slowdown in the US may signal a readjustment from pandemic-related demand growth. Market rates in air freight have declined but remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Maersk exemplifies the difficulties in this area. According to industry reports, after delivering strong Q3 results last year, the shipping giant may suffer a significant earnings loss in Q3 this year. In October, US digital freight brokerage Convoy closed, blaming “the massive freight slowdown and capital markets contraction”.

paper and packaging

The paper and packaging sector has experienced tough challenges, including a decline in consumer demand and an adjustment to greater stability in Europe and North America. The Demica index reports a 24% decline in sales values ​​for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The profile of the quarter also diverged from that of Q3 2022, with sales values ​​falling in Q3 2023 compared to rising in Q3 2022.

However, long-term demand for paper-based packaging is likely to increase as plastic use declines. Packaging remains stronger than paper as the supply chain adapts to the shift from paper to digital documents. E-commerce is also continuing to grow, as is the demand for innovative paper-based packaging. Future Market Insights predicts 4.1% CAGR global market growth in the paper packaging market by 2033.

Computers and Electronics

The DEMICA index shows that Q3 2023 performance for the computers and electronics sector follows the pattern of the past two years, with sales values ​​falling in July after rising in June, before climbing again in September. This is related to seasonal factors such as the beginning of the academic year.

However, overall, there have been layoffs in the sector since the pandemic, when mass migration to working at home boosted demand. Demica figures show that the value of sales in Q3 2023 was 18% lower than in Q3 2022.

Chipmaker TSMC, Asia’s most valuable listed company and supplier to Apple and Nvidia, said net profit in Q3 this year fell to T$211bn from T$280.9bn year-on-year.

But these results were better than analysts’ expectations and the company’s share price has increased on expectations of improvement in demand for PCs and phones. Samsung also posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Apple’s fourth-quarter revenue, which ended Sept. 30, was down 1% year over year.

Tier 1 Automotive (direct supplier to OEM)

According to Demica Index, Q3 2023 was more stable for the Tier 1 automotive sector than Q3 2022, when sales fell in July and rose sharply in August.

The increase in automotive sales shown in the DEMICA index for Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 is likely to reflect a reduction in supply chain problems following the pandemic and increased sales of electric vehicles.

Examples of year-over-year growth in this area include Tesla, which reported higher delivery numbers in the third quarter. BMW’s BEV deliveries grew 79.6% year-over-year in the third quarter and Polestar also grew 50% year-over-year in the third quarter.

But for high-end carmakers, the Q3 proved tough in China. The European focus of Demica’s automotive data also means that the index does not reflect the impact of strike action on vehicle manufacturing in the US.

“As the world recovers from the Covid shock, we are seeing sustained volume declines in computers and electronics as demand has fallen from artificially high levels,” said Maurice Benisty, chief commercial officer at Demica.

“We have seen this trend across many sectors, with customers turning to us for working capital assistance as they seek to offer extended payment terms to stimulate demand.

“On the other hand, we are seeing encouraging results from tier one automotive suppliers who are now able to meet the demand of their customers. Finally, we see challenges in areas related to consumer spending, as commodity prices fall in anticipation of weak demand, leading to higher interest rates and slower growth.

“As we expect “higher” interest rates for a longer period of time, even as inflation is falling across the US and Europe, demand for working capital finance is likely to continue. Also, volumes are expected to increase through receivables and payables programs in tight credit markets, unlike more traditional bank and capital markets lending.

Demica’s platform provides supply chain finance, a financing solution that helps organizations free up liquidity by financing their receivables and payables. As of 31 December 2022, the total value of assets under administration (AuA) on the platform stood at $27bn.

Source: www.bing.com