Third-party data: 20 expert tips to ensure it delivers real value

In today’s digital marketplace, businesses are working on finding ways to leverage third-party data, which is information collected about companies and individuals by another source. Combined with customer information businesses themselves collect, third-party data can be valuable for everything from learning important details about target audiences to refining products and services – if used wisely and well. Managed and used.

Getting maximum ROI from third-party data involves not only knowing both its potential and potential limitations, but also how to best apply it. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their tips to help businesses verify, prepare, and leverage third-party data to see real, impactful results.

1. Prepare your environment

The benefits of leveraging third-party data are massive, but the barriers to entry are high. People think that “available” equals “accessible,” but the reality is that your company is probably already struggling to make use of the data you have – one of the challenges that comes with successfully managing that data. New set does not arrive. Before you consider what new data you want to use, properly prepare your environment to manage external data. -Louise Wynne-Jones, ThinkData Works

2. Do a thorough quality check

Make sure you are verifying the value, accuracy, and up-to-dateness of third-party data. The worst thing you can do is pay for years of poor-quality data and undo all the hard work you’ve put into cleaning up your internal data. Once you establish the quality of the data, you can more effectively decide whether to leverage it and how to proceed. – Gladwin Mendez, Simply

3. Make sure you’re asking the right questions

Big data, and the value we get from it, is not about quantity; It’s about diversity. The question is, “What can I learn from what’s happening outside my organization – the things that are making an impact inside my organization?” Third-party data can provide the missing links. Often, we are trying to answer the last question; But to get a useful answer (like “42”), you need Correct Question. – Howard Holton, GigaOm

4. Pinpoint the data you really need

Choose only the data you need to run your business well. Understand what each leader and team needs to run their part of the business, and then determine their data needs from that. Many businesses are gobbling up all the data they can get, creating a lot of waste for the analyst team when attempting to provide critical metrics to understand the reality of the business. – Lauryn Knudsen, Broadcom

5. Make sure you understand the context

Make sure you understand the context of the third-party data. You want to be able to enrich “apples with apples” and not make any misconceptions because you don’t understand the exact meaning or context of the data. Nothing exists on its own, and since data is central to business leadership, its context is important. -Agur Jogi, Pipedrive

6. Build a better customer profile

A practical, effective way to leverage third-party data is to create more accurate and comprehensive customer profiles. This can help companies improve their marketing campaigns, product offerings and profits – but remember, it’s important to use third-party data responsibly and with the customer’s consent. -Satish Shetty, Codeproof Technologies Inc.

7. Shorten the customer journey

Companies can leverage third-party data to shorten the journey customers take to access their products or services. Know Your Customer and other reasons Instead of having customers fill out long forms, integrating third-party data through APIs will give any company an edge over its competitors. Strategic decisions and innovation will accelerate when companies leverage third-party data. – Nihinola Adeyemi, Erandpay Limited

8. Add a ‘Data Enrichment Protocol’ to your CRM or ERP

One practical approach is to integrate “data enrichment protocols” into existing customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning systems. This enrichment of customer data with external insights allows you to instantly improve your marketing strategies and customer experiences. It’s like adding a special spice to an already perfect dish, taking it to a whole new level. It enriches the customer journey and optimizes operational efficiency. – Daniel Strauss, Team Internet Group PLC

9. ‘Predict more and better’

“Personalization” as well as “predicting more and better” is the mantra for customers in this global era. Third-party data can be used intelligently (and securely) to help your customers make choices that best suit their tastes and preferences. Simple predictions based on simple data points – such as where the customer lives, their demographic constituency, their family statistics, etc. – can help companies increase their sales. – Arvind Kandula, Devcare Solutions

10. Create information-rich datasets

Third-party and alternative data allows companies to enrich their existing resources, creating more detailed and information-rich datasets. With this information, companies can try to use data to develop more robust machine learning models, create more feature-rich data products, and foster stronger customer relationships. – Adam Lieberman, Finastra

11. Create the ideal customer profile

Use third-party data to help you profile your ideal customers and/or clients. Starting with whatever first-party data you have and filling in the blanks with third-party data can help you build similar audiences and guide your marketing strategies to target specific users. Programmatic advertising will be heavily influenced by third-party data. -Jordan Yellen, Metatope

12. Increase customer segmentation

One practical, impactful way that companies can leverage their own data as well as third-party data is to improve customer segmentation. Advanced customer segmentation allows for more targeted marketing and personalized experiences. -Johan Nilsson, Convolo

13. Reduce data storage and administration risks

A key consideration for companies using third-party data is that it can simplify their data collection needs and reduce data collection and governance risks. The key phrase is “can be simplified”, as an organization may need to change the existing trend of storing data. Obtaining and leveraging legally approved, optimized third-party data allows companies to reduce their data footprint and, therefore, reduce risk. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institution (BSI)

14. Get a comprehensive view of the current market

Third-party data can be a great way to identify industry trends, user requests, and even market gaps. When using your own data, you get an accurate view of your audience or company’s actions. Getting a comprehensive dataset can help you get a comprehensive view of the current market situation and address it in your product. – Yuri Berdnikov, Perpetio

15. Validate findings and insights

Think of third-party data like getting a second opinion in the medical world. By using third-party data, we not only validate our own findings, but we also cross-reference and enrich our insights. This combined intelligence ensures that our strategies are not only data-driven, but also well-tested and well-crafted, optimizing outcomes for our clients and stakeholders. -Sandro Shubladze, Datum

16. Enrich ML Training Model

The availability of third-party data enables companies to significantly enrich their datasets for training machine learning models. This not only increases model accuracy, but also ensures a more fair and impartial representation of the data and allows you to fill data gaps. With access to accurate and actionable ML outputs, organizations can make data-driven decisions that fuel their business growth. – Alexey Dulub, Pixelplex

17. Fine-tune demand forecasting

Retailers can use third-party sales data within their industry for more effective demand forecasting. Businesses in a high growth phase or significantly affected by historical anomalies such as the COVID pandemic may be working with distorted data. Incorporating industrywide data into demand forecasting captures macroeconomic trends that cannot be easily identified in first-party data. -Steve Denton, Wear2Go

18. Build competitive intelligence

The most valuable benefit of leveraging third-party data to understand market dynamics and changes in the competitive landscape is competitive intelligence. Ethical competitive intelligence, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning models using external data, can help companies make data-driven decisions and develop strategies to maintain and develop their core competencies. – Raj Polanki, Wacker Chemical Corporation

19. Monitor the cyber threat landscape

The threat landscape will continue to evolve rapidly, making cooperation and collaboration even more important. Incorporating threat intelligence data from third-party sources can enhance cybersecurity measures and help you proactively identify security threats. By sharing threat information, we can work together to improve our collective defense against cyber threats. – Neil Lampton, TIAG

20. Predict customer behavior

Incorporate third-party data into your predictive analytics models to predict customer behavior, such as purchasing patterns, churn risk or lifetime value. This allows you to allocate resources more efficiently and make data-driven decisions. Take advantage of this to gain information about your competitors’ customers and market situation and identify gaps or opportunities in the market. – Miran Gallese, Scytale