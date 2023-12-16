Thinking of raiding your emergency fund to buy Christmas gifts? Here's why this is actually a terrible idea

featured image

The holidays are truly a wonderful time of year for many people. But for others, they can be extremely stressful. And a big reason for this is the impact of gift buying on personal finances.

Of course, buying gifts is something you can always say no to. But saying no is easier said than done. How can you easily tell your kids that you’re skimping on gifts when their friends will be opening box after box on Christmas morning — and potentially posting about it on their social media pages ?

If you haven’t managed to raise much money for gift giving this holiday season, you might be thinking about raiding your emergency fund for a last-minute purchase. In fact, according to a CouponFollow survey, 1 in 12 Americans with an emergency fund say they will invest in it to complete their holiday shopping this year. But this is a mistake you may deeply regret.

Remember what that money is for

An emergency fund should not be treated the same as a normal savings account. It’s fine to use your normal savings account for things like vacations, furniture, and holiday expenses.

But your emergency fund should be reserved for emergency situations – wait for it. And if you withdraw for a non-essential purpose, you run the risk that you won’t have enough money left for an immediate need, such as a home or car repair, which you may not have the option to avoid.

Now you might be wondering, “But why should I incur credit card debt when I have my own money sitting in savings?” And it’s true – let’s say, you could take $500 from your savings to avoid being forced to carry a $500 credit card balance.

But if you raid your emergency fund for holiday gifts, you can avoid taking on debt now and having to delve into it later. So at that point, you’re not doing yourself any favors.

Of course, the answer is not to simply resort to taking out a holiday loan. Instead, it’s about rethinking your approach to gift giving.

take a more economical route

You may not have money to give gifts to your loved ones during the holidays. But that doesn’t mean your choice is to buy everything for the people you love or not buy anything for them. There may be a reasonable middle ground that allows you to make changes financially without raiding your emergency savings.

Think about the things your children enjoy. If you can’t buy your teen a new gaming system, perhaps you can give them money so they can save on one. Or maybe you can purchase a new game for their existing system.

Similarly, your mother and sister may like cashmere. If you can’t buy two sweaters for $140, find a nice sweater for $40 each. Or, knit one if you have the skill and time (you’ll probably need to move as quickly as possible, but it may be possible).

It’s hard to say no to the pressure of buying gifts for people you love. But you don’t want to leave yourself with an emergency fund that may fall short during a real emergency. So try changing your approach to holiday spending so you can maintain that security and avoid debt at the same time.

