Thinking of buying Amazon stock? This e-commerce juggernaut is a better option. The Motley Fool

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last generation.

Despite substantial obstacles, the company disrupted retail and pioneered an entirely new business: cloud infrastructure. It now has two separate businesses that generate billions in profits.

However, while Amazon is now one of the most valuable stocks in the world, the stock’s performance has not been in line with its historical track record. You may be surprised to learn that over the past five years, Amazon’s profits have been slightly ahead of S&P 500The tech giant is up 60% during that time.

With its annual revenues now topping $500 billion, the company is starting to run into the law of large numbers, making it difficult for it to maintain high growth rates. To increase revenue 20%, Amazon would have to add more than $100 billion in revenue a year, which would be no small feat for any company.

This appears to be one reason why CEO Andy Jassy is focusing more on cutting costs and turning profits from existing businesses, rather than finding Amazon’s “fourth pillar” or its next major business. It’s not easy to move the needle on a company’s top line at this time, especially with new business. Additionally, the stock is still expensive based on traditional metrics. It trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 71, meaning high expectations are inherent in the stock.

Although Amazon remains a strong business, its upside potential seems limited at this point given its size, $1.4 billion market cap, and its demanding valuation.

Instead of buying Amazon, investors may want to consider another e-commerce stock that is well-positioned to outperform it in the coming years.

If you liked Amazon, you’ll also like MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (MELI 5.17%) is a Latin American company focused on e-commerce. But, like Amazon, it also operates a number of other businesses, including fintech, credit, logistics and asset management.

In fact, MercadoLibre has followed the same playbook as Amazon in a different part of the world, and has used its market power in e-commerce to expand into higher-margin businesses. Over the past five years, MercadoLibre stock has gained nearly 300%, handily outperforming Amazon.

The third-quarter earnings report Wednesday demonstrated the strength of MercadoLibre’s business model. Gross merchandise volumes rose 59.3% to $11.4 billion on a currency-neutral basis, while total payments volumes rose 121.2% to $47.3 billion on currency-neutral terms. As a result, revenue in the quarter rose 69.1% in constant currency to $3.76 billion, handily beating the $3.56 billion consensus. What’s particularly impressive about the e-commerce growth is that it comes at a time when almost every other e-commerce business is struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

Like Amazon in recent years, MercadoLibre’s profitability has been rising due to fast-growing businesses such as its fintech arm MercadoPago, its third-party marketplace, advertising and its credit business. In the quarter, its operating income rose 131% to $685 million. Earnings per share rose 180%, nearly tripling, to $7.16, beating estimates of $5.86.

One of the bright spots in the quarter was growth in the origination of its credit products in Brazil, as the company began offering larger and longer loans and its delinquency rate remained low. Advertising revenue increased by at least 70% on a currency-neutral basis for the sixth quarter of a year, reaching nearly $200 million in the quarter.

The company relaunched its Amazon Prime-like loyalty program called Meli+. It has similar features to Prime, including free shipping on millions of products, free subscription to Disney+ and Star+, and free music streaming from Deezer.

Why is this a better buy than Amazon?

After its latest earnings report, MercadoLibre is actually cheaper than Amazon. It is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.5, and it is growing very quickly on both the top and bottom lines.

Additionally, the stock has plenty of upside potential, as its market cap today is around 5% of Amazon’s.

While Amazon itself isn’t a bad stock to hold right now, MercadoLibre offers many of the same characteristics that have made Amazon stock such a big winner, but at an earlier stage in its life cycle and at a lower price. You may love Amazon, but MercadoLibre can really net you life-changing returns.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com